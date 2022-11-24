Ford has issued a safety recall for more than 500,000 SUVs in the U.S. due to the risk of damaged fuel injectors causing a fire.

Why it matters: Ford said Thursday that if the engine is running, a cracked fuel injector could leak fuel or vapor near hot surfaces, which could spark flames under the hood.

Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent a letter to Michigan-based Ford Motor Company on Wednesday acknowledging the automaker's recall report, filed last week.

The recall affects a total of 521,778 Ford SUVs in the U.S., per the report.

That includes 333,342 Escape vehicles made between 2020 and 2023, and 188,436 Bronco Sport vehicles made between 2021 and 2023, all with 1.5L engines.

Ford has received 20 reports of fires so far, according to AP, and the worldwide total of affected vehicles is more than 630,000.

What's next: To help fix the safety issue, Ford plans to update the vehicles' engine control software so it can detect a cracked fuel injector and prompt a dashboard message, Ford said in a statement.

In addition, the updated software will detect pressure drops in the fuel rail and automatically reduce engine power.

Customers do not have to stop driving affected vehicles under this recall, Ford said.

What they're saying: "Once the repair is available, we will ask customers to schedule service with their preferred dealer," Jim Azzouz, executive director of customer relations, said in the statement.