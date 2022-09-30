Target has rare gift card sale ahead of holidays

Target has a rare deal on one of the top holiday gifts ahead of its upcoming Deal Days sale, an early holiday shopping event.

Driving the news: Now through Saturday, Oct. 1, the retailer is offering 10% off store gift card purchases up to $500 through its Target Circle loyalty program — for a maximum savings of $50.

Yes, but: This two-day offer is dubbed a "RedCard exclusive" and unlike past gift card sales is only for RedCard holders, the retailer says on its app.

To save, shoppers need to select an offer in Target Circle, available on the app or website.

Between the lines: For years, Target has had a gift card sale in December with 10% off store gift cards, in stores and online. It has offered 5% off gift cards during holiday sales, too.

Being a part of the chain's loyalty program has been required since 2020.

Meanwhile, Target Deal Days will be held Oct. 6-8 with "hundreds of thousands of deals online and in stores."

The returning holiday price match guarantee also starts Oct. 6 with Target pledging price adjustments if prices go down lower later in the season.

More from Axios: