Target has rare gift card sale ahead of holidays
Target has a rare deal on one of the top holiday gifts ahead of its upcoming Deal Days sale, an early holiday shopping event.
Driving the news: Now through Saturday, Oct. 1, the retailer is offering 10% off store gift card purchases up to $500 through its Target Circle loyalty program — for a maximum savings of $50.
Yes, but: This two-day offer is dubbed a "RedCard exclusive" and unlike past gift card sales is only for RedCard holders, the retailer says on its app.
- To save, shoppers need to select an offer in Target Circle, available on the app or website.
Between the lines: For years, Target has had a gift card sale in December with 10% off store gift cards, in stores and online. It has offered 5% off gift cards during holiday sales, too.
- Being a part of the chain's loyalty program has been required since 2020.
Meanwhile, Target Deal Days will be held Oct. 6-8 with "hundreds of thousands of deals online and in stores."
- The returning holiday price match guarantee also starts Oct. 6 with Target pledging price adjustments if prices go down lower later in the season.
