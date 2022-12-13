The race to ship Christmas gifts — or order them for delivery — is on with most holiday shipping deadlines earlier than last year.

The big picture: Deadlines from shipping retailers and USPS are the recommended last days to ship gifts in order to have expected delivery before Christmas, but delays can still happen.

After the recommended dates, consumers should expect to pay extra for expedited delivery.

What they’re saying: “Delivery reliability has improved since holiday season ‘21 and ‘20, but consumers should still give themselves as much buffer as possible to ensure shipments arrive on time,” Robert Gilbreath, ShipStation general manager, told Axios.

Yes, but: Christmas falling on a Sunday and Christmas Eve on a Saturday is one reason most of the shipping cutoffs are a day earlier than 2021.

The holiday being on a Sunday means UPS and the U.S. Postal Service also won't deliver on Monday, Dec. 26.

Christmas 2022 shipping deadlines

Here are the deadlines for the nation’s three largest carriers. Retailer online shopping cutoff dates for delivery by Christmas vary.

UPS Christmas shipping deadlines

UPS said these are the recommended last days to ship for Dec. 24 delivery:

Ground: Check the UPS website for time estimates.

Check the UPS website for time estimates. 3-Day Select: Tuesday, Dec. 20

Tuesday, Dec. 20 2nd Day Air: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 21 Next Day Air: Thursday, Dec. 22

Note: UPS Express Critical service will be available on Dec. 26.

FedEx deadlines for Christmas

FedEx said the following are the 2022 shipping deadlines for holiday packages:

FedEx Ground: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Wednesday, Dec. 14 FedEx Express Saver, FedEx 3Day Freight: Tuesday, Dec. 20

Tuesday, Dec. 20 FedEx 2Day: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 21 FedEx 1Day Freight, FedEx Extra Hours: Thursday, Dec. 22

Thursday, Dec. 22 FedEx SameDay: Friday, Dec. 23

Between the lines: FedEx said with an optional Saturday delivery surcharge of $16 per package, the “last day to ship can be extended by an additional day to 12/23 for FedEx First Overnight and FedEx Priority Overnight and to 12/22 for FedEx 2Day.”

FedEx is open the Monday after Christmas for some of its services, including ground delivery.

USPS Christmas deadlines 2022

The Postal Service lists the following “recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25” on its website:

Retail Ground and First-Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 17

Saturday, Dec. 17 Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 19

Monday, Dec. 19 Priority Mail Express: Friday, Dec. 23

Friday, Dec. 23 Alaska and Hawaii shipping dates: Dec. 17 for first-class and priority; Dec. 21 for Priority Mail Express

