Time is almost out to shop for last-minute Christmas gifts or order them for pickup or same-day delivery.

Why it matters: Most stores close early for Christmas Eve and most will stay closed on Christmas Day, including Walmart, Best Buy and Macy's.

Christmas Eve same-day delivery and pickup

Major retailers are offering same-day pickup with varying deadlines and on-demand companies including Instacart, Shipt, DoorDash and Uber are also delivering Sunday.

Be smart: Place orders early in the day as availability and delivery spots can be limited.

Store hours for Christmas Eve 2023

Here are Christmas Eve hours for major retailers, which can vary by location and by mall.

It's best to check store websites or apps to plan accordingly.

Curbside pickup hours also can vary from store hours.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 7pm Christmas Eve.

Apple Christmas Eve store hours 2023

Hours: Most stores close at 6pm Sunday but opening times can vary.

Banana Republic Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary, but most stores close at 6pm Sunday.

Barnes & Noble Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 6pm Sunday.

Most stores reopen 8am Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Bass Pro Shops Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 10am to 6pm Sunday.

Bath & Body Works Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary, with some stores closing at 4pm local time.

Bath & Body Works told Axios that it starts its semi-annual sale online and in stores on Dec. 26.

Belk Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Sunday.

Best Buy Christmas Eve hours 2023

Hours: 8am to 7pm Sunday; closed on Christmas Day.

Big Lots Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 7pm Sunday.

BJ's Wholesale Christmas Eve hours

Hours: All clubs open 8am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Burlington Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores open 7am to 9pm Sunday for Christmas Eve.

Costco Wholesale Christmas Eve hours 2023

Hours: Many clubs open 8:30am to 5pm Christmas Eve.

CVS Christmas hours

Hours: Varies, CVS told Axios that many locations will be open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

CVS said some stores may be closed or have reduced hours for the holiday Monday.

Dick's Sporting Goods Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Sunday for Christmas Eve.

Dillard's Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 10am to 6pm Sunday, Dec. 24.

Dollar General Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores open until 10pm Christmas Eve.

Dollar Tree Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8am to 8pm Christmas Eve.

Closed Christmas Day.

Family Dollar Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8am to 10pm Christmas Eve.

Five Below Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores open 8am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Gap Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary, but most stores close at 6pm Sunday.

Hobby Lobby closed on Christmas Eve

Hours: Closed. Hobby Lobby stores are closed every Sunday.

Home Depot hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: Vary, but many open 7am to 5pm Sunday.

HomeGoods Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

JCPenney Christmas Eve hours

Hours: All stores will be open 9am to 6pm Christmas Eve, the retailer told Axios.

Kohl's Christmas Eve hours 2023

Hours: 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Lowe's Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores will close at 6pm Christmas Eve.

Opening times vary.

Macy's Christmas Eve hours 2023

Hours: 8am to 7pm Christmas Eve; closed Christmas.

Stores reopen 9am Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Marshalls Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Meijer Christmas Eve hours 2023

Hours: Stores are open until 7pm Christmas Eve and are closed Christmas Day.

Menards Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores open until 5pm Sunday.

Michaels Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8am to 6pm Sunday for Christmas Eve.

Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary but most open until 6pm Sunday.

Office Depot, OfficeMax Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 5pm Christmas Eve.

In-store and curbside orders need to be placed an hour before closing, store officials told Axios.

Old Navy Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Opening times vary but stores close 6pm Christmas Eve.

Petco hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: Most stores close by 7pm Christmas Eve.

PetSmart Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: 9am to 6pm Sunday.

Rite Aid Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary on Sunday, but all stores are closed on Christmas Day, the retailer told Axios.

Ross Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary Sunday for Christmas Eve with stores opening early and many staying open 10pm or later.

Sam's Club Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Clubs close 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Sam's Club locations are closed Christmas and New Year's Day.

Staples Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 6pm Sunday.

Target Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 8pm Christmas Eve.

T.J. Maxx Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Dec. 24.

Tractor Supply Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Ulta Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve curbside pickup hours: 7am to 5pm most locations.

Extended hours Saturday, Dec. 23: 7am to 10pm.

Walgreens hours for Christmas Eve 2023

Hours: Most stores open regular hours but pharmacy hours vary by location.

All 24-hour stores will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Most Walgreens stores will be open 9am to 6pm Christmas Day, the company confirmed to Axios.

Walmart Christmas Eve hours

Hours: All stores open until 6pm local time Christmas Eve; closed Christmas.

Walmart is open normal hours through Saturday, Dec. 23, which for most stores is 6am to 11pm daily.

