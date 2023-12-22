Share on email (opens in new window)

The majority of the nation's largest retailers and restaurant chains will keep their doors closed this Christmas with few exceptions.

Why it matters: Your options are limited whether you need a last-minute gift, forgotten Christmas cookie ingredient or want to dine out Monday.

The big picture: CVS and Walgreens will be open Monday with limited hours along with many convenience store chains including 7-Eleven, Sheetz and Wawa that will stay open regular hours.

Denny's, Starbucks and Dunkin' are among the restaurants that have locations open on the holiday.

Christmas 2023 stores open list

Holiday hours can vary and not all locations will be open. Check with your closest location.

7-Eleven: Most open 24 hours.

Acme Market: Stores will be open Christmas Day with reduced hours.

Albertsons: Many locations will be closed Christmas but open stores will have adjusted hours, the company told Axios.

ARKO Corp convenience stores (includes E-Z Mart, Fas Mart, Scotchman, Admiral, Roadrunner and Village Pantry).

Casey's: Opening at 10am.

Circle K: Most open 24 hours.

Cumberland Farms: Regular hours, which vary.

CVS: Hours vary; many stores open regular hours but some locations are closed or have reduced hours, the retailer told Axios.

Giant Food: Select stores open 8am to 5pm Monday.

Kum & Go: Open 24 hours.

Love's Travel Stops: Open 24 hours.

Maverik – Adventure's First Stop: Most open 24 hours.

Pilot Flying J: Open 24 hours.

QuickChek: Open 6am to 6pm but most locations with fuel are open 24 hours.

RaceTrac: Open 24 hours.

Safeway: Some locations will be closed all day, while others will be open with reduced hours.

Sheetz: Open 24 hours.

TravelCenters of America: Most are open 24 hours.

Vons: Stores open with reduced hours Christmas Day.

Walgreens: Most stores will be open 9am to 6pm and 24-hour locations will remain open regular hours.

Wawa: Most open 24 hours.

Additional gas stations and convenience stores will be open.

Restaurants open Christmas 2023

The following national restaurant chains have select locations open Monday but many restaurants will also be closed.

Yes, but: Some will operate with limited menus. Check with your closest location before heading out.

Applebee's

Buffalo Wild Wings: Certiain locations open, the company told Axios.

Denny's

Domino's: The store locator website includes Christmas hours and restaurant closings.

Golden Corral

Hooters

Huddle House

IHOP

Papa John's: Select locations are open.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Red Lobster: All locations open.

TGI Fridays

Waffle House

Between the lines: You can also find restaurants accepting Christmas reservations through OpenTable.

Locally-owned and regional chains will also be open Christmas as will some restaurants located in hotels and rest stops.

Fast food open Christmas 2023

The decision to open on a holiday like Christmas is often a franchise decision and expect many locations to be closed Monday. Hours for open locations will vary and most will close early on Christmas Eve.

Arby's

Burger King

Del Taco

Jimmy John's

McDonald's

Popeyes

Sonic Drive-In

Subway

Wendy's

Be smart: Check with your closest location before heading out. Restaurant apps with ordering ahead are one way to find open locations.

Starbucks, Dunkin' open Christmas Day 2023

Many Starbucks and Dunkin' are open for Christmas but some locations will be closed.

Expect hours to be limited.

Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A closed Christmas 2023

Meanwhile, all Taco Bell restaurants are closed on Christmas and hours for Christmas Eve vary.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Christmas Eve because it falls on a Sunday. They're also closed on Christmas.

Chipotle Mexican Grill and all Darden restaurants — including Olive Garden — also are closed Christmas.

Many restaurants that serve holiday catering meals including Bob Evans and Cracker Barrel are closed Christmas.

More from Axios: