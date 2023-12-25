Share on email (opens in new window)

The hunt to find last-minute Christmas gifts and missing ingredients for your holiday meal is on.

The big picture: Many convenience store chains and drugstores are open on Christmas Monday but most grocery stores and retailers are closed.

Grocery stores open Christmas 2023

Holiday hours can vary and not all locations will be open. Check with your closest location.

Acme Market: Stores will be open Christmas Day with reduced hours.

Stores will be open Christmas Day with reduced hours. Albertsons: Many locations will be closed Christmas but open stores will have adjusted hours, the company told Axios.

Many locations will be closed Christmas but open stores will have adjusted hours, the company told Axios. Giant Food: Select stores open 8am to 5pm Monday.

Select stores open 8am to 5pm Monday. Safeway: Some locations will be closed all day, while others will be open with reduced hours.

Some locations will be closed all day, while others will be open with reduced hours. Vons: Stores open with reduced hours Christmas Day.

Drugstores open Christmas Day 2023

CVS: Hours vary; many stores open regular hours but some locations are closed or have reduced hours, the retailer told Axios.

Hours vary; many stores open regular hours but some locations are closed or have reduced hours, the retailer told Axios. Walgreens: Most stores will be open 9am to 6pm and 24-hour locations will remain open regular hours.

Most stores will be open 9am to 6pm and 24-hour locations will remain open regular hours. Rite Aid stores are closed Monday.

Gas stations and convenience stores open Christmas

7-Eleven: Most open 24 hours.

Most open 24 hours. ARKO Corp convenience stores (includes E-Z Mart, Fas Mart, Scotchman, Admiral, Roadrunner and Village Pantry).

convenience stores (includes E-Z Mart, Fas Mart, Scotchman, Admiral, Roadrunner and Village Pantry). Casey's: Opening at 10am.

Opening at 10am. Circle K: Most open 24 hours.

Most open 24 hours. Cumberland Farms: Regular hours, which vary.

Regular hours, which vary. Kum & Go: Open 24 hours.

Open 24 hours. Love's Travel Stops: Open 24 hours.

Open 24 hours. Maverik – Adventure's First Stop: Most open 24 hours.

Most open 24 hours. Pilot Flying J: Open 24 hours.

Open 24 hours. QuickChek: Open 6am to 6pm but most locations with fuel are open 24 hours.

Open 6am to 6pm but most locations with fuel are open 24 hours. RaceTrac: Open 24 hours.

Open 24 hours. Sheetz: Open 24 hours.

Open 24 hours. TravelCenters of America: Most are open 24 hours.

Most are open 24 hours. Wawa: Most open 24 hours.

Most open 24 hours. Additional gas stations and convenience stores will be open.

