Few national restaurant chains are opening their doors for Christmas Monday.

The big picture: McDonald's, Starbucks and Dunkin' are open but major chains including Chili's, Taco Bell, Chipotle, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse are closed for the holiday.

Expect to find local Chinese restaurants open on Christmas, which is considered one of their busiest days of the year.

Between the lines: You can also find restaurants accepting Christmas reservations through OpenTable.

Locally owned and regional chains will also be open Christmas as will some restaurants located in hotels and rest stops.

Christmas Day restaurants open 2023

The following national restaurant chains have select locations open Monday but many restaurants will also be closed.

Yes, but: Some will operate with limited menus. Check with your closest location before heading out.

Applebee's

Buffalo Wild Wings: Certain locations open, the company told Axios.

Denny's

Domino's: The store locator website includes Christmas hours and restaurant closings.

Golden Corral

Hooters

Huddle House

IHOP

Papa John's: Select locations are open.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Red Lobster: All locations open.

TGI Fridays

Waffle House

Fast food open Christmas Day 2023

The decision to open on a holiday like Christmas is often a franchise decision and expect many locations to be closed Monday. Hours for open locations will vary and most will close early on Christmas Eve.

Arby's

Burger King

Del Taco

Jimmy John's

McDonald's

Popeyes

Sonic Drive-In

Subway

Wendy's

Be smart: Check with your closest location before heading out. Restaurant apps with ordering ahead are one way to find open locations.

Dunkin' and Starbucks open Christmas 2023

Many Starbucks and Dunkin' are open for Christmas but some locations will be closed.

Expect hours to be limited.

