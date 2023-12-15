Share on email (opens in new window)

The holidays have become a critical time for restaurants — and conditions are ripe for a strong showing this year.

Why it matters: With gas prices at a 2023 low, the stock market rising and consumer sentiment improving, restaurants are hoping for a merry holiday season, after recently struggling with inflation.

Driving the news: Darden Restaurants — which owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, among other brands — said Friday that it's seeing signs of healthy holiday sales.

"We are encouraged by the strong holiday bookings we are seeing," CEO Ricardo Cardenas told investors on an earnings call.

Zoom in: If Thanksgiving was any indication, Americans are ready for someone else to do the cooking for them this year.

Darden's Capital Grille, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Eddie V's and Seasons 52 each recorded record sales on Thanksgiving Day, the company said.

Context: In November, U.S. food service sales rose over 11%, compared with a year earlier, according to retail data released Thursday.

Consumers who sought savings by eating at home appear to have decided enough was enough: "Volumes sold at grocery stores fell on the year, while volumes of purchases at restaurants, bars, and coffee shops rose," Comerica Bank chief econonist Bill Adams noted.

Yes, but: Darden's same-restaurant sales were up only 2.8% in the most recent period, compared with a year earlier.

And Darden did experience "some softness" at its fine dining establishments in the latest quarter, Cardenas said.

But the company still beat analyst estimates on earnings and raised its outlook for 2024.

The bottom line: Expect bustling dining rooms when you're eating out during the holiday rush.