30 mins ago - Business
Consumer spending rebounded in November as holiday shopping season kicked off
Consumer spending bounced back in November: Retail sales increased 0.3% after declining the prior month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
Why it matters: The holiday shopping season is off to a strong start as American consumers continue to open their wallets — an important sign that the economy is still humming along.
- The data topped economists' expectations that saw retail sales declining in November.
- Revised October data was slightly weaker than initially thought: Spending fell by 0.2%, not the originally estimated 0.1% decline.
The big picture: The retail sales data, which is not adjusted for inflation, show consumers upped spending at bars and restaurants, sporting goods and book shops and online retailers.
- Spending at gasoline stations fell by nearly 3%, likely due to falling prices at the pump.
- Excluding sales at gas stations, overall retail sales were even stronger in November: rising by 0.6%.
Of note: Spending also eased at department stores, electronics and appliance shops and other miscellaneous store retailers.
The bottom line: The American consumer continues to surprise to the upside.