Consumer spending rebounded in November as holiday shopping season kicked off

People shop at a Macy's store in Herald Square in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Consumer spending bounced back in November: Retail sales increased 0.3% after declining the prior month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

Why it matters: The holiday shopping season is off to a strong start as American consumers continue to open their wallets — an important sign that the economy is still humming along.

The data topped economists' expectations that saw retail sales declining in November.

Revised October data was slightly weaker than initially thought: Spending fell by 0.2%, not the originally estimated 0.1% decline.

The big picture: The retail sales data, which is not adjusted for inflation, show consumers upped spending at bars and restaurants, sporting goods and book shops and online retailers.

Spending at gasoline stations fell by nearly 3%, likely due to falling prices at the pump.

Excluding sales at gas stations, overall retail sales were even stronger in November: rising by 0.6%.

Of note: Spending also eased at department stores, electronics and appliance shops and other miscellaneous store retailers.

The bottom line: The American consumer continues to surprise to the upside.