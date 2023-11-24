Context: Around 182 million people will shop in-store and online during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend that goes through Cyber Monday, 15.7 million more people than last year, the NRF estimates.
Sensormatic, which tracks store traffic, projects Black Friday as the busiest shopping day in the U.S., followed by Super Saturday (Dec. 23) and the third Saturday in December (Dec. 16).
Meanwhile, prices of popular holiday items will see deeper cuts online compared to last year's discounts, per Adobe Analytics data.
Shoppers are expected to spend $37.2 billion online over the five days, up 5.4% from the period last year, Axios' Hope King reportsfrom Adobe data.
What we're watching: It will be interesting to see whether the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on Amazon Prime Video drives shoppers to leave physical stores ahead of it.
The game starts at 3pm ET and it's available for all to watch, even non-Prime members.
Black Friday 2023: Early store openings
Details: Kohl's, JCPenney and GameStop have the earliest opening time Friday at 5am.
Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's and Macy's open at 6am.
Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods open at 7am.
More stores will open at 8am and beyond.
Black Friday store hours 2023: When to shop
Store hours can vary but here are when the nation's largest retailers will open Friday. In some cases, hours vary greatly so check with your closest stores.
Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5am to 11pm
Apple: Varies
Athleta: Varies
At Home: 6am to 9pm
Banana Republic: Varies
Barnes & Noble: 8am to 9pm
Bass Pro Shops: 5am to 9pm
Bath & Body Works: Hours vary, but many open at 6am
Belk: 7am to 10pm
Best Buy: 6am to 10pm
Big Lots: 6am to 11pm
BJ's Wholesale Club: Open 7am
Burlington: 7am to midnight
Costco Wholesale Club: Varies, but most 9am to 8:30pm
CVS: Regular hours
Dick's Sporting Goods: 6am to 10pm
Dillard's: 9am to 8pm
DSW: Varies, but most open 8am to 9pm
Five Below: 8am to 10pm
GameStop: Stores open as early as 5am
Gap: Varies
Guitar Center: 8am to 9pm
Hobby Lobby: 8am to 9pm
Home Depot: Open 6am
HomeGoods: 7am to 10pm
H&M: Varies
JCPenney: 5am to 10pm
Joann Stores: 6am to 9pm
Kohl's: 5am to 11pm
Lowe's: Open 6am
Macy's: 6am to 10:59pm
Marshalls: 7am to 10pm
Menards: Open 6am
Michaels: 7am to 10pm
Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary
Office Depot/OfficeMax: 8am to 8pm
Old Navy: Hours vary with some locations opening at 5am
Petco: Varies, most open at 8am
PetSmart: 7am to 9pm
Sam's Club: Varies by membership level
Sephora: Varies
Shoe Carnival: Varies
Staples: 9am to 8pm
Target: 7am to 10pm
T.J. Maxx: 7am to 10pm
Tractor Supply: 6am to 9pm
Ulta Beauty: 6am to 10pm
Walgreens: Regular hours
Walmart: 6am to 11pm
World Market: 8am to 8pm
JCPenney Black Friday coupon giveaway
Zoom in: "Inflation is an important factor for our customers this year," JCPenney CEO Marc Rosen said in an interview with Axios. "And so what we're trying to do is really take inflation out of the holiday for them."
Hundreds of sale prices are the same as last year or lower, Rosen said, and this Black Friday JCPenney is hosting multiple giveaways throughout the day not just when stores open at 5am.
What's next: To help customers fight inflation, Rosen said JCPenney will have a credit card offer in which shoppers who buy $250 or more in a single purchase get six months interest-free and six equal payments.