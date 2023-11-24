Against a backdrop of inflation and falling consumer sentiment, Black Friday has officially arrived with extended store hours and new deals. Why it matters: Nov. 24 is expected to be one of the most popular shopping days of the holiday season and year in stores and online, according to holiday predictions from the National Retail Federation and Sensormatic Solutions.

Context: Around 182 million people will shop in-store and online during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend that goes through Cyber Monday, 15.7 million more people than last year, the NRF estimates.

Sensormatic, which tracks store traffic, projects Black Friday as the busiest shopping day in the U.S., followed by Super Saturday (Dec. 23) and the third Saturday in December (Dec. 16).

Meanwhile, prices of popular holiday items will see deeper cuts online compared to last year's discounts, per Adobe Analytics data.

Shoppers are expected to spend $37.2 billion online over the five days, up 5.4% from the period last year, Axios' Hope King reports from Adobe data.

What we're watching: It will be interesting to see whether the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on Amazon Prime Video drives shoppers to leave physical stores ahead of it.

The game starts at 3pm ET and it's available for all to watch, even non-Prime members.

Black Friday 2023: Early store openings

Details: Kohl's, JCPenney and GameStop have the earliest opening time Friday at 5am.

Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's and Macy's open at 6am.

Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods open at 7am.

More stores will open at 8am and beyond.

Black Friday store hours 2023: When to shop

Store hours can vary but here are when the nation's largest retailers will open Friday. In some cases, hours vary greatly so check with your closest stores.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5am to 11pm

Apple: Varies

Athleta: Varies

At Home: 6am to 9pm

Banana Republic: Varies

Barnes & Noble: 8am to 9pm

Bass Pro Shops: 5am to 9pm

Bath & Body Works: Hours vary, but many open at 6am

Belk: 7am to 10pm

Best Buy: 6am to 10pm

Big Lots: 6am to 11pm

BJ's Wholesale Club: Open 7am

Burlington: 7am to midnight

Costco Wholesale Club: Varies, but most 9am to 8:30pm

CVS: Regular hours

Dick's Sporting Goods: 6am to 10pm

Dillard's: 9am to 8pm

DSW: Varies, but most open 8am to 9pm

Five Below: 8am to 10pm

GameStop: Stores open as early as 5am

Gap: Varies

Guitar Center: 8am to 9pm

Hobby Lobby: 8am to 9pm

Home Depot: Open 6am

HomeGoods: 7am to 10pm

H&M: Varies

JCPenney: 5am to 10pm

Joann Stores: 6am to 9pm

Kohl's: 5am to 11pm

Lowe's: Open 6am

Macy's: 6am to 10:59pm

Marshalls: 7am to 10pm

Menards: Open 6am

Michaels: 7am to 10pm

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary

Office Depot/OfficeMax: 8am to 8pm

Old Navy: Hours vary with some locations opening at 5am

Petco: Varies, most open at 8am

PetSmart: 7am to 9pm

Sam's Club: Varies by membership level

Sephora: Varies

Shoe Carnival: Varies

Staples: 9am to 8pm

Target: 7am to 10pm

T.J. Maxx: 7am to 10pm

Tractor Supply: 6am to 9pm

Ulta Beauty: 6am to 10pm

Walgreens: Regular hours

Walmart: 6am to 11pm

World Market: 8am to 8pm

JCPenney Black Friday coupon giveaway

Zoom in: "Inflation is an important factor for our customers this year," JCPenney CEO Marc Rosen said in an interview with Axios. "And so what we're trying to do is really take inflation out of the holiday for them."

Hundreds of sale prices are the same as last year or lower, Rosen said, and this Black Friday JCPenney is hosting multiple giveaways throughout the day not just when stores open at 5am.

What's next: To help customers fight inflation, Rosen said JCPenney will have a credit card offer in which shoppers who buy $250 or more in a single purchase get six months interest-free and six equal payments.

Of note: Competitor Kohl's is giving the first 200 Black Friday shoppers at each of its stores a game piece with various prizes.

