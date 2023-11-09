Data: IRS; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Internal Revenue Service released its annual inflation adjustments Thursday for the 2024 tax year that will boost paychecks and lower income tax for many Americans.

Why it matters: Cost of living adjustments like those on taxes and Social Security payments are seen as crucial, especially as consumers deal with inflation, even if lower than the super high rates seen in 2022.

The big picture: The new tax adjustments apply to tax returns filed in 2025 and the IRS also changed 2024 tax withholding tables, which determine how much money employers should withhold from employee wages in paychecks for federal taxes.

Income tax brackets 2024

Context: By adjusting the tax brackets — as the IRS does every year — it is attempting to stop "bracket creep," which happens when inflation pushes taxpayers into a higher income tax bracket without an increase in real income. (See chart above.)

Tax deductions for 2024 tax year

The 2024 tax year standard deduction for married couples filing jointly will be $29,200, a $1,500 increase from $27,700 for the 2023 tax year.

For single taxpayers, the standard deduction is $14,600, an increase of $750 from the 2023 deduction of 13,850.

Social Security increase 2024

Retirement and disability benefits will increase by 3.2% and more than $50 a month on average starting in January, the Social Security Administration announced Oct. 12.

Yes, but: The cost of living adjustment that affects more than 71 million recipients of Social Security retirement and disability benefits is much smaller than in the last two years.

The COLA increase for 2023 was a historic 8.7% increase and the 2022 rate was 5.9%.

