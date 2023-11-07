Walmart piloted sensory-friendly hours for one day each week over the summer. Photo: Courtesy of Walmart

Walmart stores nationwide will lower the lights, turn off the radio and change their TV walls to a static image for daily "sensory-friendly hours," the retailer announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Walmart's hours, which start Friday, appear to be the biggest shopping program yet for people with sensory processing issues, which include autism, ADHD and PTSD.

The big picture: Sensory-friendly hours have become more mainstream and the special hours have a more relaxed pace that allows people with sensory issues to participate more fully in normal life routines.

Museums and other cultural institutions that cater to children spearheaded the special hours more than a decade ago, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson reports.

AMC Theatres offers a regular schedule of sensory-friendly films in partnership with the Autism Society, and Chuck E. Cheese holds "Sensory Sensitive Sundays."

Walmart's sensory-friendly hours

The world's largest retailer said in a blog post that stores are making shopping "more inclusive for those with sensory disabilities by taking measures to create a less stimulating environment."

Walmart's sensory-friendly hours will be 8 to 10am local time each day at all U.S. and Puerto Rico stores.

There is "no planned end date," the retailer said.

What they're saying: "During these hours, we hope our customers and associates will find the stores to be a little easier on the eyes and ears," Walmart executives said in the blog post.

Flashback: Walmart piloted sensory-friendly hours over the summer for back-to-school shopping but only on Saturdays.

More from Axios: