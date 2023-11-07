Walmart adding daily "sensory-friendly" store hours
Walmart stores nationwide will lower the lights, turn off the radio and change their TV walls to a static image for daily "sensory-friendly hours," the retailer announced Tuesday.
Why it matters: Walmart's hours, which start Friday, appear to be the biggest shopping program yet for people with sensory processing issues, which include autism, ADHD and PTSD.
The big picture: Sensory-friendly hours have become more mainstream and the special hours have a more relaxed pace that allows people with sensory issues to participate more fully in normal life routines.
- Museums and other cultural institutions that cater to children spearheaded the special hours more than a decade ago, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson reports.
- AMC Theatres offers a regular schedule of sensory-friendly films in partnership with the Autism Society, and Chuck E. Cheese holds "Sensory Sensitive Sundays."
Walmart's sensory-friendly hours
The world's largest retailer said in a blog post that stores are making shopping "more inclusive for those with sensory disabilities by taking measures to create a less stimulating environment."
- Walmart's sensory-friendly hours will be 8 to 10am local time each day at all U.S. and Puerto Rico stores.
- There is "no planned end date," the retailer said.
What they're saying: "During these hours, we hope our customers and associates will find the stores to be a little easier on the eyes and ears," Walmart executives said in the blog post.
Flashback: Walmart piloted sensory-friendly hours over the summer for back-to-school shopping but only on Saturdays.
