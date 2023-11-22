In-store only doorbusters, a key reason why shoppers used to camp out ahead of sales, have been slow to return partly because of security and traffic management, Bruce Clark, a Northeastern University marketing professor, told Axios.
Yes, but: Even though retailers have been offering Black Friday deals online for weeks, some shoppers will choose to head to stores for a variety of reasons including trying on clothes and avoiding shipping delays.
Some will choose to shop in-store for the experience, Clark said.
What they're saying: "Black Friday is the shopping equivalent of Times Square at New Year's," Clark said, adding there are some who will shop to get out and away from their families.
In-store shopping is "more about the vibes and atmosphere than it is about true shopping strategy," Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot, told Axios.
"The only time strategy plays in is if a popular item sells out online, and your only chance to get it is to line up at the store when it opens on Black Friday early in the morning," McGrath said.
Black Friday coupon giveaways
The intrigue: Kohl's and JCPenney are treating early shoppers 18 and older to coupon giveaways like they did last year.
JCPenney will hand out mystery coupons with $10, $100, or $500 off select purchases at 5am.
Lowe's also has its "Golden Gable Spin for a Chance to Win" game online, the company said.
Meanwhile, JCPenney CEO Marc Rosen told Axios that strong store traffic is expected not only in the morning but throughout the day, a different trend from recent years.
"We're trying to keep the excitement going all day long and provide a rewarding experience for shoppers," Rosen said, noting there will be four in-store events Friday.
Black Friday hours 2023
Store hours can vary but here are when the nation's largest retailers will open Friday. In some cases, hours vary greatly so check with your closest stores.
Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5am to 11pm
Apple: Varies
Athleta: Varies
At Home: 6am to 9pm
Banana Republic: Varies
Barnes & Noble: 8am to 9pm
Bass Pro Shops: 5am to 9pm
Bath & Body Works: Hours vary but many open at 6am
Belk: 7am to 10pm
Best Buy: 6am to 10pm
Big Lots: 6am to 11pm
BJ's Wholesale Club: Open 7am
Burlington: 7am to midnight
Costco Wholesale Club: Varies, but most 9am to 8:30pm
CVS: Regular hours
Dick's Sporting Goods: 6am to 10pm
Dillard's: 9am to 8pm
DSW: Varies, but most open 8am to 9pm
Five Below: 8am to 10pm
GameStop: Stores open as early as 5am
Gap: Varies
Guitar Center: 8am to 9pm
Hobby Lobby: 8am to 9pm
Home Depot: Open 6am
HomeGoods: 7am to 10pm
H&M: Varies
JCPenney: 5am to 10pm
Joann Stores: 6am to 9pm
Kohl's: 5am to 11pm
Lowe's: Open 6am
Macy's: 6am to 10:59pm
Marshalls: 7am to 10pm
Menards: Open 6am
Michaels: 7am to 10pm
Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary
Office Depot/OfficeMax: 8am to 8pm
Old Navy: Hours vary with some locations opening at 5am
Petco: Varies, most open at 8am
PetSmart: 7am to 9pm
Sam's Club: Varies by membership level
Sephora: Varies
Shoe Carnival: Varies
Staples: 9am to 8pm
Target: 7am to 10pm
T.J. Maxx: 7am to 10pm
Tractor Supply: 6am to 9pm
Ulta Beauty: 6am to 10pm
Walgreens: Regular hours
Walmart: 6am to 11pm
World Market: 8am to 8pm
Thanksgiving store hours 2023
Of note: Expect more stores and grocery stores to be closed on Thanksgiving than are open.