A record number of shoppers are expected to shop Black Friday sales either in-store or online this weekend with the day after Thanksgiving projected as the busiest day, according to the National Retail Federation. Why it matters: The days of camping out for doorbuster deals are over but inflation-weary consumers plan to shop for holiday gifts and treat themselves.

By the numbers: The National Retail Federation estimates 182 million people will shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, 15.7 million more people than last year.

The federation's survey of 8,400-plus consumers found 74% planned to shop during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend this year up from 69% pre-pandemic in 2019.

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day with 130.7 million planning to shop and Cyber Monday is the second biggest day with 71.1 million, the survey found.

Black Friday shopping 2023: Why shop in stores

State of play: COVID ended the traditional holiday shopping season and pushed more deals online to reduce crowds in stores, a tradition retailers have continued.

In-store only doorbusters, a key reason why shoppers used to camp out ahead of sales, have been slow to return partly because of security and traffic management, Bruce Clark, a Northeastern University marketing professor, told Axios.

Yes, but: Even though retailers have been offering Black Friday deals online for weeks, some shoppers will choose to head to stores for a variety of reasons including trying on clothes and avoiding shipping delays.

Some will choose to shop in-store for the experience, Clark said.

What they're saying: "Black Friday is the shopping equivalent of Times Square at New Year's," Clark said, adding there are some who will shop to get out and away from their families.

In-store shopping is "more about the vibes and atmosphere than it is about true shopping strategy," Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot, told Axios.

"The only time strategy plays in is if a popular item sells out online, and your only chance to get it is to line up at the store when it opens on Black Friday early in the morning," McGrath said.

Black Friday coupon giveaways

The intrigue: Kohl's and JCPenney are treating early shoppers 18 and older to coupon giveaways like they did last year.

JCPenney will hand out mystery coupons with $10, $100, or $500 off select purchases at 5am.

Lowe's also has its "Golden Gable Spin for a Chance to Win" game online, the company said.

Meanwhile, JCPenney CEO Marc Rosen told Axios that strong store traffic is expected not only in the morning but throughout the day, a different trend from recent years.

"We're trying to keep the excitement going all day long and provide a rewarding experience for shoppers," Rosen said, noting there will be four in-store events Friday.

Black Friday hours 2023

Store hours can vary but here are when the nation's largest retailers will open Friday. In some cases, hours vary greatly so check with your closest stores.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5am to 11pm

Apple: Varies

Athleta: Varies

At Home: 6am to 9pm

Banana Republic: Varies

Barnes & Noble: 8am to 9pm

Bass Pro Shops: 5am to 9pm

Bath & Body Works: Hours vary but many open at 6am

Belk: 7am to 10pm

Best Buy: 6am to 10pm

Big Lots: 6am to 11pm

BJ's Wholesale Club: Open 7am

Burlington: 7am to midnight

Costco Wholesale Club: Varies, but most 9am to 8:30pm

CVS: Regular hours

Dick's Sporting Goods: 6am to 10pm

Dillard's: 9am to 8pm

DSW: Varies, but most open 8am to 9pm

Five Below: 8am to 10pm

GameStop: Stores open as early as 5am

Gap: Varies

Guitar Center: 8am to 9pm

Hobby Lobby: 8am to 9pm

Home Depot: Open 6am

HomeGoods: 7am to 10pm

H&M: Varies

JCPenney: 5am to 10pm

Joann Stores: 6am to 9pm

Kohl's: 5am to 11pm

Lowe's: Open 6am

Macy's: 6am to 10:59pm

Marshalls: 7am to 10pm

Menards: Open 6am

Michaels: 7am to 10pm

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary

Office Depot/OfficeMax: 8am to 8pm

Old Navy: Hours vary with some locations opening at 5am

Petco: Varies, most open at 8am

PetSmart: 7am to 9pm

Sam's Club: Varies by membership level

Sephora: Varies

Shoe Carnival: Varies

Staples: 9am to 8pm

Target: 7am to 10pm

T.J. Maxx: 7am to 10pm

Tractor Supply: 6am to 9pm

Ulta Beauty: 6am to 10pm

Walgreens: Regular hours

Walmart: 6am to 11pm

World Market: 8am to 8pm

Thanksgiving store hours 2023

Of note: Expect more stores and grocery stores to be closed on Thanksgiving than are open.

Check out the full list of open and closed stores.

More from Axios: