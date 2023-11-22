Skip to main content
Nov 22, 2023 - Business

What time stores open for Black Friday deals

Illustration of Black Friday holiday sale tag on ground with footprint over it

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A record number of shoppers are expected to shop Black Friday sales either in-store or online this weekend with the day after Thanksgiving projected as the busiest day, according to the National Retail Federation.

Why it matters: The days of camping out for doorbuster deals are over but inflation-weary consumers plan to shop for holiday gifts and treat themselves.

By the numbers: The National Retail Federation estimates 182 million people will shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, 15.7 million more people than last year.

  • The federation's survey of 8,400-plus consumers found 74% planned to shop during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend this year up from 69% pre-pandemic in 2019.
  • Black Friday is the biggest shopping day with 130.7 million planning to shop and Cyber Monday is the second biggest day with 71.1 million, the survey found.

Black Friday shopping 2023: Why shop in stores

State of play: COVID ended the traditional holiday shopping season and pushed more deals online to reduce crowds in stores, a tradition retailers have continued.

  • In-store only doorbusters, a key reason why shoppers used to camp out ahead of sales, have been slow to return partly because of security and traffic management, Bruce Clark, a Northeastern University marketing professor, told Axios.

Yes, but: Even though retailers have been offering Black Friday deals online for weeks, some shoppers will choose to head to stores for a variety of reasons including trying on clothes and avoiding shipping delays.

  • Some will choose to shop in-store for the experience, Clark said.

What they're saying: "Black Friday is the shopping equivalent of Times Square at New Year's," Clark said, adding there are some who will shop to get out and away from their families.

  • In-store shopping is "more about the vibes and atmosphere than it is about true shopping strategy," Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot, told Axios.
  • "The only time strategy plays in is if a popular item sells out online, and your only chance to get it is to line up at the store when it opens on Black Friday early in the morning," McGrath said.

Black Friday coupon giveaways

The intrigue: Kohl's and JCPenney are treating early shoppers 18 and older to coupon giveaways like they did last year.

  • JCPenney will hand out mystery coupons with $10, $100, or $500 off select purchases at 5am.
  • Lowe's also has its "Golden Gable Spin for a Chance to Win" game online, the company said.

Meanwhile, JCPenney CEO Marc Rosen told Axios that strong store traffic is expected not only in the morning but throughout the day, a different trend from recent years.

  • "We're trying to keep the excitement going all day long and provide a rewarding experience for shoppers," Rosen said, noting there will be four in-store events Friday.

Black Friday hours 2023

Store hours can vary but here are when the nation's largest retailers will open Friday. In some cases, hours vary greatly so check with your closest stores.

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5am to 11pm
  • Apple: Varies
  • Athleta: Varies
  • At Home: 6am to 9pm
  • Banana Republic: Varies
  • Barnes & Noble: 8am to 9pm
  • Bass Pro Shops: 5am to 9pm
  • Bath & Body Works: Hours vary but many open at 6am
  • Belk: 7am to 10pm
  • Best Buy: 6am to 10pm
  • Big Lots: 6am to 11pm
  • BJ's Wholesale Club: Open 7am
  • Burlington: 7am to midnight
  • Costco Wholesale Club: Varies, but most 9am to 8:30pm
  • CVS: Regular hours
  • Dick's Sporting Goods: 6am to 10pm
  • Dillard's: 9am to 8pm
  • DSW: Varies, but most open 8am to 9pm
  • Five Below: 8am to 10pm
  • GameStop: Stores open as early as 5am
  • Gap: Varies
  • Guitar Center: 8am to 9pm
  • Hobby Lobby: 8am to 9pm
  • Home Depot: Open 6am
  • HomeGoods: 7am to 10pm
  • H&M: Varies
  • JCPenney: 5am to 10pm
  • Joann Stores: 6am to 9pm
  • Kohl's: 5am to 11pm
  • Lowe's: Open 6am
  • Macy's: 6am to 10:59pm
  • Marshalls: 7am to 10pm
  • Menards: Open 6am
  • Michaels: 7am to 10pm
  • Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary
  • Office Depot/OfficeMax: 8am to 8pm
  • Old Navy: Hours vary with some locations opening at 5am
  • Petco: Varies, most open at 8am
  • PetSmart: 7am to 9pm
  • Sam's Club: Varies by membership level
  • Sephora: Varies
  • Shoe Carnival: Varies
  • Staples: 9am to 8pm
  • Target: 7am to 10pm
  • T.J. Maxx: 7am to 10pm
  • Tractor Supply: 6am to 9pm
  • Ulta Beauty: 6am to 10pm
  • Walgreens: Regular hours
  • Walmart: 6am to 11pm
  • World Market: 8am to 8pm

Thanksgiving store hours 2023

Of note: Expect more stores and grocery stores to be closed on Thanksgiving than are open.

