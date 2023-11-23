Don't expect to find many stores open on Thanksgiving, especially if you need a pharmacy. The big picture: Most of the nation's largest retailers from Costco to Walmart will keep doors closed on the holiday while CVS and Whole Foods Market are open with reduced hours Thursday.

Many restaurants also are closed Thursday, but you can still pick up a holiday drink at most Dunkin' and Starbucks locations.

By the numbers: The Lightspeed Restaurant platform estimates only 22.6% of restaurants stayed open last Thanksgiving.

Restaurants that were open on the holiday in 2022 saw a 36% increase in the number of transactions.

There was also a 109% increase in total sales compared to the previous Thursday, Lightspeed found.

Early Thanksgiving 2023 reservations were flat compared to the holiday last year, per OpenTable.

State of play: Thanksgiving is not the start of Black Friday in-person shopping like it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, but some stores like Costco and Kohl's add additional deals online Thursday.

Thanksgiving 2023 stores open

Zoom in: More stores will be closed on Thanksgiving than open. The following retailers will open most of their stores, but hours vary.

Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2023

Be smart: Not all locations are open and not all retailers' holiday hours are easily found on websites and apps. Most pharmacies also will be closed.

Acme Market: Most stores open 7am to 4pm

Albertsons: Hours vary, but most have shorter hours

Food Lion: Varies, but many open until 3pm

The Fresh Market: 7am to 3pm

The Giant Company: Open until 2pm

Giant Food: 6am to 5pm

Harris Teeter: Stores close at 2pm

H-E-B: 6am to noon

Kroger: Open until 4pm

Meijer: 6am to 5pm

Piggly Wiggly: Varies

Ralphs: Most stores close 10pm Thursday.

Safeway: Hours vary

Save A Lot: Varies

Smart & Final: 6am to 5pm

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7am to 2pm

Stop & Shop: 7am to 3pm

Vons: 6am to 3pm

Wegmans: Most open until 4pm

Whole Foods Market: 7am to 3pm

Thanksgiving Day convenience stores open

More stores, including smaller chains, are also open Nov. 23 but here are some of the nation's largest:

7-Eleven: Most open 24 hours.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's: 9am to 6pm

Big Lots: 7am to 9pm

Casey's: Varies.

Circle K: Most open 24 hours.

Cumberland Farms: Regular hours, which vary.

CVS: Reduced hours, that vary, except for 24-hour stores.

Dollar General: Varies.

Dollar Tree: 8am to 5pm

Family Dollar: 8am to 6pm

Maverik – Adventure's First Stop: More than 90% are open 24 hours, the company told Axios.

Love's Travel Stops: Open 24 hours.

Pilot Flying J: Open 24 hours.

Rite Aid: Hours vary but pharmacies are closed, the retailer told Axios.

Sheetz: Open 24 hours.

TravelCenters of America: Most are open 24 hours.

Walgreens: Only 24-hour stores will be open on Thanksgiving.

Wawa: Most open 24 hours.

Restaurants open Thanksgiving 2023

Of note: Not all locations of the following restaurants will be open Thursday and hours will vary. In some cases, just select locations are open. So it's best to check with your closest location before heading out.

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Burger King

Caribou Coffee

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Domino's

Dunkin'

Golden Corral

IHOP

Jack in the Box

Krispy Kreme

McDonald's

Playa Bowls

Popeyes

Red Lobster

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks

Waffle House

Wendy's

More from Axios: