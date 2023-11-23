Skip to main content
Nov 23, 2023 - Economy

These stores and restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

Illustration of a neon sign that reads "still OPEN".

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Don't expect to find many stores open on Thanksgiving, especially if you need a pharmacy.

The big picture: Most of the nation's largest retailers from Costco to Walmart will keep doors closed on the holiday while CVS and Whole Foods Market are open with reduced hours Thursday.

  • Many restaurants also are closed Thursday, but you can still pick up a holiday drink at most Dunkin' and Starbucks locations.

By the numbers: The Lightspeed Restaurant platform estimates only 22.6% of restaurants stayed open last Thanksgiving.

  • Restaurants that were open on the holiday in 2022 saw a 36% increase in the number of transactions.
  • There was also a 109% increase in total sales compared to the previous Thursday, Lightspeed found.
  • Early Thanksgiving 2023 reservations were flat compared to the holiday last year, per OpenTable.

State of play: Thanksgiving is not the start of Black Friday in-person shopping like it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, but some stores like Costco and Kohl's add additional deals online Thursday.

Thanksgiving 2023 stores open

Zoom in: More stores will be closed on Thanksgiving than open. The following retailers will open most of their stores, but hours vary.

Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2023

Be smart: Not all locations are open and not all retailers' holiday hours are easily found on websites and apps. Most pharmacies also will be closed.

  • Acme Market: Most stores open 7am to 4pm
  • Albertsons: Hours vary, but most have shorter hours
  • Food Lion: Varies, but many open until 3pm
  • The Fresh Market: 7am to 3pm
  • The Giant Company: Open until 2pm
  • Giant Food: 6am to 5pm
  • Harris Teeter: Stores close at 2pm
  • H-E-B: 6am to noon
  • Kroger: Open until 4pm
  • Meijer: 6am to 5pm
  • Piggly Wiggly: Varies
  • Ralphs: Most stores close 10pm Thursday.
  • Safeway: Hours vary
  • Save A Lot: Varies
  • Smart & Final: 6am to 5pm
  • Sprouts Farmers Market: 7am to 2pm
  • Stop & Shop: 7am to 3pm
  • Vons: 6am to 3pm
  • Wegmans: Most open until 4pm
  • Whole Foods Market: 7am to 3pm

Thanksgiving Day convenience stores open

More stores, including smaller chains, are also open Nov. 23 but here are some of the nation's largest:

  • 7-Eleven: Most open 24 hours.
  • Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's: 9am to 6pm
  • Big Lots: 7am to 9pm
  • Casey's: Varies.
  • Circle K: Most open 24 hours.
  • Cumberland Farms: Regular hours, which vary.
  • CVS: Reduced hours, that vary, except for 24-hour stores.
  • Dollar General: Varies.
  • Dollar Tree: 8am to 5pm
  • Family Dollar: 8am to 6pm
  • Maverik – Adventure's First Stop: More than 90% are open 24 hours, the company told Axios.
  • Love's Travel Stops: Open 24 hours.
  • Pilot Flying J: Open 24 hours.
  • Rite Aid: Hours vary but pharmacies are closed, the retailer told Axios.
  • Sheetz: Open 24 hours.
  • TravelCenters of America: Most are open 24 hours.
  • Walgreens: Only 24-hour stores will be open on Thanksgiving.
  • Wawa: Most open 24 hours.

Restaurants open Thanksgiving 2023

Of note: Not all locations of the following restaurants will be open Thursday and hours will vary. In some cases, just select locations are open. So it's best to check with your closest location before heading out.

  • Bob Evans
  • Boston Market
  • Burger King
  • Caribou Coffee
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Denny's
  • Domino's
  • Dunkin'
  • Golden Corral
  • IHOP
  • Jack in the Box
  • Krispy Kreme
  • McDonald's
  • Playa Bowls
  • Popeyes
  • Red Lobster
  • Sonic Drive-In
  • Starbucks
  • Waffle House
  • Wendy's

