Zoom in: More stores will be closed on Thanksgiving than open. The following retailers will open most of their stores, but hours vary.
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2023
Be smart: Not all locations are open and not all retailers' holiday hours are easily found on websites and apps. Most pharmacies also will be closed.
Acme Market: Most stores open 7am to 4pm
Albertsons: Hours vary, but most have shorter hours
Food Lion: Varies, but many open until 3pm
The Fresh Market: 7am to 3pm
The Giant Company: Open until 2pm
Giant Food: 6am to 5pm
Harris Teeter: Stores close at 2pm
H-E-B: 6am to noon
Kroger: Open until 4pm
Meijer: 6am to 5pm
Piggly Wiggly: Varies
Ralphs: Most stores close 10pm Thursday.
Safeway: Hours vary
Save A Lot: Varies
Smart & Final: 6am to 5pm
Sprouts Farmers Market: 7am to 2pm
Stop & Shop: 7am to 3pm
Vons: 6am to 3pm
Wegmans: Most open until 4pm
Whole Foods Market: 7am to 3pm
Thanksgiving Day convenience stores open
More stores, including smaller chains, are also open Nov. 23 but here are some of the nation's largest:
7-Eleven: Most open 24 hours.
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's: 9am to 6pm
Big Lots: 7am to 9pm
Casey's: Varies.
Circle K: Most open 24 hours.
Cumberland Farms: Regular hours, which vary.
CVS: Reduced hours, that vary, except for 24-hour stores.
Dollar General: Varies.
Dollar Tree: 8am to 5pm
Family Dollar: 8am to 6pm
Maverik – Adventure's First Stop: More than 90% are open 24 hours, the company told Axios.
Love's Travel Stops: Open 24 hours.
Pilot Flying J: Open 24 hours.
Rite Aid: Hours vary but pharmacies are closed, the retailer told Axios.
Sheetz: Open 24 hours.
TravelCenters of America: Most are open 24 hours.
Walgreens: Only 24-hour stores will be open on Thanksgiving.
Wawa: Most open 24 hours.
Restaurants open Thanksgiving 2023
Of note: Not all locations of the following restaurants will be open Thursday and hours will vary. In some cases, just select locations are open. So it's best to check with your closest location before heading out.