The majority of the nation's largest retailers will keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row. Why it matters: COVID ended the traditional holiday shopping season and pushed more deals online to reduce crowds in stores, a tradition retailers have continued.

Shopping options will be more limited this year with most of the 9,000 Walgreens stores nationwide closed on the holiday for the first time.

The big picture: The latest round of Black Friday sales started earlier in the week for most stores. Walmart started its official sale online on Wednesday but is waiting until Friday morning to roll out the deals to stores. (See Black Friday store hours here.)

Flashback: Before 2020, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's and JCPenney were on the long list of stores that kicked off in-person Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving before most ate dinner.

Zoom out: Most Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will be closed on Thanksgiving because of state laws.

County or municipal laws also can mean stores in some areas have shorter hours.

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2023

Expect to find more stores closed on Thanksgiving than open. The following retailers will open most of their stores but hours vary.

Yes, but: Not all locations are open and not all retailers' holiday hours are easily found on websites and apps.

Most pharmacies also will be closed.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Acme Market: Most stores open 7am to 4pm

Albertsons: Hours vary, but most have shorter hours

Food Lion: Varies, but many open until 3pm

The Fresh Market: 7am to 3pm

The Giant Company: Open until 2pm

Giant Food: 6am to 5pm

Harris Teeter: Stores close at 2pm

H-E-B: 6am to noon

Kroger: Open until 4pm

Meijer: 6am to 5pm

Piggly Wiggly: Varies

Ralphs: Most stores close 10pm Thursday.

Safeway: Hours vary

Save A Lot: Varies

Smart & Final: 6am to 5pm

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7am to 2pm

Stop & Shop: 7am to 3pm

Vons: 6am to 3pm

Wegmans: Most open until 4pm

Whole Foods Market: 7am to 3pm

Convenience stores and more open Thanksgiving

More stores, including smaller chains, are also open Nov. 23 but here are some of the nation's largest.

7-Eleven: Most open 24 hours.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's: 9am to 6pm

Big Lots: 7am to 9pm

Casey's: Varies.

Circle K: Most open 24 hours.

Cumberland Farms: Regular hours, which vary.

CVS: Reduced hours, that vary, except for 24-hour stores.

Dollar General: Varies.

Dollar Tree: 8am to 5pm

Family Dollar: 8am to 6pm

Maverik – Adventure's First Stop: More than 90% are open 24 hours, the company told Axios.

Love's Travel Stops: Open 24 hours.

Pilot Flying J: Open 24 hours.

Rite Aid: Hours vary but pharmacies are closed, the retailer told Axios.

Sheetz: Open 24 hours.

TravelCenters of America: Most are open 24 hours.

Walgreens: Only 24-hour stores will be open on Thanksgiving.

Wawa: Most open 24 hours.

Stores closed Thanksgiving 2023

The following retailers are keeping stores closed on Thanksgiving.

Aldi

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Apple

At Home

Banana Republic

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bealls

Belk

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

Burlington

Costco Wholesale Club

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dillard's

DSW

Five Below

Foot Locker

Gap

Giant Eagle

Guitar Center

H&M

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Hy-Vee

JCPenney

Joann Stores

Kay Jewelers

Kohl's

Lidl

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Menards

Michaels

Natural Grocers

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

REI

Ross

Sam's Club

Sephora

Shoe Carnival

Staples

Target

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trader Joe's

Ulta Beauty

Vera Bradley

Walgreens (non-24 hour locations)

Walmart

Winn-Dixie

World Market

Zales

