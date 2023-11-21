Fewer stores are open this Thanksgiving. See the list.
The majority of the nation's largest retailers will keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row.
Why it matters: COVID ended the traditional holiday shopping season and pushed more deals online to reduce crowds in stores, a tradition retailers have continued.
- Shopping options will be more limited this year with most of the 9,000 Walgreens stores nationwide closed on the holiday for the first time.
The big picture: The latest round of Black Friday sales started earlier in the week for most stores. Walmart started its official sale online on Wednesday but is waiting until Friday morning to roll out the deals to stores. (See Black Friday store hours here.)
Flashback: Before 2020, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's and JCPenney were on the long list of stores that kicked off in-person Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving before most ate dinner.
Zoom out: Most Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will be closed on Thanksgiving because of state laws.
- County or municipal laws also can mean stores in some areas have shorter hours.
Stores open on Thanksgiving 2023
Expect to find more stores closed on Thanksgiving than open. The following retailers will open most of their stores but hours vary.
Yes, but: Not all locations are open and not all retailers' holiday hours are easily found on websites and apps.
- Most pharmacies also will be closed.
Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving
- Acme Market: Most stores open 7am to 4pm
- Albertsons: Hours vary, but most have shorter hours
- Food Lion: Varies, but many open until 3pm
- The Fresh Market: 7am to 3pm
- The Giant Company: Open until 2pm
- Giant Food: 6am to 5pm
- Harris Teeter: Stores close at 2pm
- H-E-B: 6am to noon
- Kroger: Open until 4pm
- Meijer: 6am to 5pm
- Piggly Wiggly: Varies
- Ralphs: Most stores close 10pm Thursday.
- Safeway: Hours vary
- Save A Lot: Varies
- Smart & Final: 6am to 5pm
- Sprouts Farmers Market: 7am to 2pm
- Stop & Shop: 7am to 3pm
- Vons: 6am to 3pm
- Wegmans: Most open until 4pm
- Whole Foods Market: 7am to 3pm
Convenience stores and more open Thanksgiving
More stores, including smaller chains, are also open Nov. 23 but here are some of the nation's largest.
- 7-Eleven: Most open 24 hours.
- Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's: 9am to 6pm
- Big Lots: 7am to 9pm
- Casey's: Varies.
- Circle K: Most open 24 hours.
- Cumberland Farms: Regular hours, which vary.
- CVS: Reduced hours, that vary, except for 24-hour stores.
- Dollar General: Varies.
- Dollar Tree: 8am to 5pm
- Family Dollar: 8am to 6pm
- Maverik – Adventure's First Stop: More than 90% are open 24 hours, the company told Axios.
- Love's Travel Stops: Open 24 hours.
- Pilot Flying J: Open 24 hours.
- Rite Aid: Hours vary but pharmacies are closed, the retailer told Axios.
- Sheetz: Open 24 hours.
- TravelCenters of America: Most are open 24 hours.
- Walgreens: Only 24-hour stores will be open on Thanksgiving.
- Wawa: Most open 24 hours.
Stores closed Thanksgiving 2023
The following retailers are keeping stores closed on Thanksgiving.
- Aldi
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Apple
- At Home
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bealls
- Belk
- Best Buy
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Burlington
- Costco Wholesale Club
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dillard's
- DSW
- Five Below
- Foot Locker
- Gap
- Giant Eagle
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Hy-Vee
- JCPenney
- Joann Stores
- Kay Jewelers
- Kohl's
- Lidl
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Natural Grocers
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Publix
- REI
- Ross
- Sam's Club
- Sephora
- Shoe Carnival
- Staples
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trader Joe's
- Ulta Beauty
- Vera Bradley
- Walgreens (non-24 hour locations)
- Walmart
- Winn-Dixie
- World Market
- Zales
