Online holiday discounts to be bigger than last year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Adobe Analytics; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Prices of popular holiday items will see deeper cuts online compared to last year's discounts. Why it matters: While the U.S. economy has kicked into disinflation mode, deflation has been the prevailing trend for goods sold online — with more than half of the 18 main categories tracked by Adobe showing prices falling year-over-year.

Televisions will see a 22% price drop on Black Friday compared to last year's 17%, according to Adobe data.

Toys and apparel price drops are expected to be largest on Sunday at 35% and 25%, respectively.

Electronics and furniture will see discounts of around 30% and 19%, respectively on Cyber Monday.

Appliance deals will deepen to about 20% next Thursday.

What to watch: Over the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, shoppers will shell out $37.2 billion online — up 5.4% from last year, Adobe Analytics projects.

Go deeper: Americans are already shopping their hearts out