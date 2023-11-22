Online holiday discounts to be bigger than last year

Prices of popular holiday items will see deeper cuts online compared to last year's discounts.
Why it matters: While the U.S. economy has kicked into disinflation mode, deflation has been the prevailing trend for goods sold online — with more than half of the 18 main categories tracked by Adobe showing prices falling year-over-year.
Televisions will see a 22% price drop on Black Friday compared to last year's 17%, according to Adobe data.
Toys and apparel price drops are expected to be largest on Sunday at 35% and 25%, respectively.
Electronics and furniture will see discounts of around 30% and 19%, respectively on Cyber Monday.
Appliance deals will deepen to about 20% next Thursday.
What to watch: Over the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, shoppers will shell out $37.2 billion online — up 5.4% from last year, Adobe Analytics projects.