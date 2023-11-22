Skip to main content
Nov 22, 2023 - Economy

Online holiday discounts to be bigger than last year

headshot
<span style="color: #00C46B; ">Projected 2023</span> online discounts compared to <span style="color: #007831">actual 2022</span> discounts, by category
Data: Adobe Analytics; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Prices of popular holiday items will see deeper cuts online compared to last year's discounts.

Why it matters: While the U.S. economy has kicked into disinflation mode, deflation has been the prevailing trend for goods sold online — with more than half of the 18 main categories tracked by Adobe showing prices falling year-over-year.

  • Televisions will see a 22% price drop on Black Friday compared to last year's 17%, according to Adobe data.
  • Toys and apparel price drops are expected to be largest on Sunday at 35% and 25%, respectively.
  • Electronics and furniture will see discounts of around 30% and 19%, respectively on Cyber Monday.
  • Appliance deals will deepen to about 20% next Thursday.

What to watch: Over the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, shoppers will shell out $37.2 billion online — up 5.4% from last year, Adobe Analytics projects.

Go deeper: Americans are already shopping their hearts out

Go deeper