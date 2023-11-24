Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Americans set a new online spending record for Black Friday this year. Driving the news: Consumers shelled out $9.8 billion Friday, a 7.5% jump from last year, Adobe Analytics reported Saturday morning.

The momentum was set on Thanksgiving Day, which saw a 5.5% increase from last year to $5.6 billion, per Adobe data.

Separate figures from Salesforce showed Thursday's spend rose just 1% to $7.5 billion year-over-year; yet Black Friday's online spending shot up 9% year-over-year, to $16.4 billion.

Why it matters: The tradition of whipping out wallets after the turkey and cranberry sauce remains strong, even as retailers launch deals earlier and as consumers remain in a relatively gloomy mood about the state of the economy.

The earlier discounts trend took off in 2020 with the pandemic and also pushed more deals online in order to reduce crowds in stores.

The big picture: Even though inflation has cooled, consumer sentiment has fallen amid worries that the softening inflation trend could reverse.

Americans now expect prices to rise to an annual pace of 4.5% over the next year, up from 4.2% in October and from 3.2% in September, the University of Michigan's consumer survey revealed Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the latest Consumer Price Index as of October shows prices rising 3.2% year-over-year, down from 3.6% in September.

Be smart: Retailers ranging from Walmart, BJ's Wholesale Club, Coach and Kate Spade parent Tapestry, Dick's Sporting Goods, Best Buy and Abercrombie & Fitch have been sharing cautious forecasts about their all-important holiday quarter period.

Bank of America found that out of 43 retailers that issued earnings forecasts, 37 (or 86%) came in lighter than expected, CNBC reports.

The intrigue: Americans appear to want to return to a tradition of shopping after the Thanksgiving plates are scraped clean.

This year, 95% of people said they plan to holiday shop, up from 92% in 2022 and 88% in 2021, according to a late summer Deloitte survey.

Respondents also said they plan to spend an average of $1,652 on holiday shopping — exceeding pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the results show.

What they're saying: "Black Friday re-asserted its dominance this season with record spend of $9.8 billion driven by new demand for the major sales' day," Vivek Pandya, lead analyst, Adobe Digital Insights, said in a statement.

"The decline in online prices over the last year has created a favorable environment for consumers with strong discounts this season that are tempting even the most price conscious consumers."

Black Friday TV deals and other discounts

Zoom in: Adobe said Black Friday will be the best day for deals on televisions, with discounts averaging 22%.

Other top average discounts on Friday:

Toys 28%

Apparel 23%

Appliances 19%

Sporting goods 18%

Furniture 16%

What to watch: Adobe said prices for these categories are expected to go even lower by Cyber Monday.

More from Axios: