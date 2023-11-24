Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The majority of Cyber Monday sales will wind down late Monday night, but some retailers will continue to offer deals Tuesday and beyond. Why it matters: The highly competitive holiday shopping season can be make-or-break for retailers and inflation-weary consumers are searching for bargains and discounts.

The big picture: Cyber Monday deals started before Monday with some sales on Saturday, which was Small Business Saturday. More retailers launched deals on Sunday.

Unlike Black Friday, many discounts are only for online purchases.

By the numbers: Shoppers are expected to spend $37.2 billion online during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend that goes through Cyber Monday, up 5.4% from the period last year, per Adobe Analytics data.

Adobe predicts Sunday will be the best day for bargains on toys (35%) and apparel (25%).

The best deals for electronics (30%) and furniture (19%) are expected on Cyber Monday, Adobe said.

Here are some of the details about some of the biggest Cyber Monday sales:

Walmart Cyber Monday 2023 deals

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale started at 7pm ET Sunday on the retailer's website and app for all customers and deals will be revealed Friday afternoon.

The retailer said it will have thousands of Cyber Monday deals with savings of "up to 80% across apparel, beauty, home, tech, toys and more."

The sale ends at 7pm ET on Nov. 29.

Zoom in: For the first time, Walmart+ members get three hours of early access to the online-only deals starting at 4pm ET, Tom Ward, Walmart U.S. executive vice president and chief ecommerce officer, told Axios.

Ward said as part of enhancements to the online shopping experience, Walmart has a new "hearting" functionality where all customers can build a personalized list.

"When those online doors open for members at four o'clock on Sunday, they can go ahead and check out that list and kind of beat the online crowd," Ward said.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 deals

What's happening: Amazon had one of the earliest starts to its Cyber Monday sale, which runs Saturday through Monday, Nov. 27.

The sale is a continuation of its Black Friday sale that started Nov. 17.

Amazon said in a blog post that the sale has "deep discounts across categories including electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices."

Target Cyber Monday deals 2023

Target unveiled details Friday for its two-day Cyber Monday sale that started Sunday online and on its app and ends Monday.

The sale will feature "deals up to 50% off on hundreds of thousands of items including apparel and accessories, toys, TVs and laptops."

Target said it will continue to have new week-long holiday deals starting Sunday and throughout December.

Kohl's Cyber Monday deals 2023

Kohl's said in a news release that its "Cyber Weekend Deals" start Saturday and continue through Monday, Nov. 27 in stores and online. The sale includes:

Free shipping on online orders of $25 or more through Monday.

From Saturday through Monday, shoppers can earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent, which is more than the regular Kohl's Cash of $10 for every $50 spent.

Only on Cyber Monday, online Kohl's Rewards shoppers can use a $10 off $50 coupon. Coupon exclusions apply.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2023

Best Buy is holding a two-day "Cyber Monday Savings Event" starting on Sunday.

The sale includes "savings up to 50% on top gifts," the retailer said.

Target gift card sale returns

Meanwhile, one of Target's most popular holiday deals, a rare gift card discount, returns for two days, Dec. 2-3.

Details: Get 10% off store gift card purchases up to $500 through its Target Circle loyalty program — for a maximum savings of $50.

Exclusions apply and the offer is available on in-store and online Target gift card purchases.

Macy's Cyber Monday sale

Macy's two-day Cyber Monday sale started Sunday and ends Monday, the retailer said.

It includes flash deals and a 20% coupon but exclusions apply.

Costco Cyber Monday 2023 deals

Costco Wholesale rolled out Cyber Monday-only deals that end Monday night, the retailer said in an email to members.

JCPenney Cyber Monday sale

JCPenney says its "CyberDeals" sale is three days only and ends Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to its website.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional sales and information throughout.

More from Axios: