Gas prices look poised to fall below $3 per gallon for the first time since May 2021.

Why it matters: Prices at the pump can dictate drivers' budgets, and have been shown to impact consumer sentiment.

Zoom in: The national average price of gas was $3.07 as of this afternoon, marking its lowest point in 2023, according to GasBuddy.

"We are now within just a couple cents of falling to the lowest levels since 2021," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tells Axios.

The big picture: Myriad factors have led to lower prices in recent weeks, including concerns about China's economy, record U.S. oil production and traditional seasonal patterns, De Haan says.

It's a reversal from the high heights of 2022, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a boom in oil prices.

Between the lines: The decline in gas prices is a significant factor in the broader decline in inflation.

Consumer prices increased modestly from October to November, but the falling price of gasoline helped keep overall inflation in check, according to the Consumer Price Index released Tuesday.

Gas prices were down 8.9% year over year and down 6% compared with October.

By the numbers: The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now below $3 in 29 states, according to GasBuddy.

When factoring in inflation, the price of gas is about where it was at this point in 2017, De Haan notes.

The impact: More affordable gas may be putting pressure on sales of electric vehicles.

Ford said this week that it's cutting 2024 production of its F-150 Lightning pickup in half.

What we're watching: De Haan says he believes prices could drop below the symbolic $3 threshold by Christmas, but don't expect much more than that.

"We traditionally bottom out between Thanksgiving and Christmas," he says.

