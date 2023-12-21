Share on email (opens in new window)

Most of the nation's grocery stores will close early Sunday before Christmas Eve dinner is served.

Why it matters: Almost all grocers will be closed on Christmas Day including Walmart, Kroger, Aldi and Publix stores.

Grocery store hours for Christmas Eve 2023

Store hours can vary but here is when the nation's largest grocery store chains are open Sunday.

In some cases, hours vary greatly so check with your closest location.

Be smart: Not all retailers update hours on their website with holiday hours. Some post them in weekly ads.

Acme Market: Vary with reduced hours Christmas Eve and some stores closing at 6pm Sunday. The company said stores will be open Christmas Day with reduced hours.

Reduced hours for Christmas Eve and many locations will be closed Christmas. Stores open Christmas will have adjusted hours, the company told Axios. Aldi: Stores close at 4pm Sunday.

All clubs open 8am to 6pm Sunday. Costco: Many clubs open 8:30am to 5pm Christmas Eve.

All stores close at 6pm. Fresh Market: 7am to 7pm.

Open until 7pm Christmas Eve; select stores open 8am to 5pm Christmas. Giant Eagle: Close at 5pm Sunday.

6am to 7pm. H-E-B: 6am to 8pm, but curbside closes at 7pm.

Hours vary by store location, but most close at 5 pm. Ingles: Stores close at 7pm Christmas Eve.

: All stores open until 6pm Christmas Eve. Kroger: Hours vary but stores will close early in the Kroger Co. family of stores on Christmas Eve.

Close at 7pm. Meijer Stores are open until 7pm Christmas Eve.

Stores close at 6:06pm. Publix: Stores open at regular time and close early at 7pm.

Varies. Safeway: Hours vary; many close early and some locations open on Christmas Day.

Close at 6pm. Save A Lot: Varies.

Varies, many stores close between 5 to 7pm. Sprouts Farmer Market: 7am to 7pm.

Close at 6pm. Target: 7am to 8pm.

Vons: Reduced hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

6am to 6pm. Weis Markets: 7am to 4pm.

Close at 6pm. Whole Foods Market: Hours vary, but stores close at 7pm.

Stores close at 6pm. Winn-Dixie: Open until 9pm.

CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid Christmas hours

Christmas Eve pharmacy hours vary and many pharmacies are closed on Christmas.

Hours vary, many locations will be open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some stores may be closed or have reduced hours for the holiday Monday, CVS told Axios. Rite Aid: Hours vary on Sunday, but all stores are closed on Christmas Day, the retailer told Axios.

