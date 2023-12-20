Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) must turn over almost 1,700 records recovered from his phone to the Department of Justice for special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into former President Trump's 2020 election interference case, a judge ruled Tuesday night.

Why it matters: The federal judge's ruling in D.C. is the latest turn in a long-standing battle with the DOJ for Perry, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus who helped press Trump's baseless voter fraud claims in the run-up to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Driving the news: After FBI agents seized Perry's phone last year as part of the DOJ's Jan. 6 investigation, the Trump ally argued that more than 2,000 of the seized communications "were privileged under the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause" — which grants sitting Congress members immunity from criminal investigation.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Tuesday ruled after a federal appeals court directed him to review the communications documents seized from Perry's phone that the congressman should disclose 1,659 of them to the DOJ, but not 396 others.

Of note: Perry filed a lawsuit against the DOJ, asking a federal judge to return the phone data, arguing that the communications contained personal information and that it was "none of this is the government's business."

However, he later dropped the lawsuit. Perry's lawyers told The Hill they had "voluntarily dismissed our motion for an injunction" following "the cooperative spirit" of discussions that had taken place.

Representatives for Perry did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

