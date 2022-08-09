Rep. Scott Perry says FBI seized his phone

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, said Tuesday that FBI agents seized his phone.

Why it matters: Perry was a key player in the Jan. 6 select committee's public hearings in June and July, which featured testimony alleging he requested a pardon from the White House in the aftermath of the Capitol attack.

Perry has denied the testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that he requested a pardon, telling Axios "this never happened."

Driving the news: Perry said in a statement to Axios, first reported by Fox News, that three FBI agents visited him Tuesday morning while he was traveling with his family and "seized my cellphone."

Perry said he is "outraged" that the FBI would seize a member of Congress' phone, adding that his phone contains "info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents and friends. None of this is the government’s business."

"As with President Trump last night, DOJ chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys. These kinds of banana republic tactics should concern every Citizen," he said.

The FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday has drawn widespread rebukes from Republicans — though it's not clear whether the two are related.

The backdrop: Perry was involved in multiple aspects of the campaign to overturn the 2020 election in the run-up to Jan. 6, according to testimony to the Jan. 6 committee and a report from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He pressed the Justice Department to investigate election fraud claims and championed Trump's efforts to install Jeffrey Clark, a vocal believer in the fraud claims, as acting attorney general, according to the Senate report.

The Jan. 6 panel has also revealed closed-door testimony alleging Perry attended a Dec. 21, 2020, White House meeting at which GOP House members discussed a legal theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence could unilaterally reject electors.

Perry also filed the objection to counting Pennsylvania's electors in the hours after the Jan. 6 attack.

The state of play: In recent months, the DOJ expanded its Jan. 6 probe, which initially focused on prosecuting rioters, to look at those schemes.