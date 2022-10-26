Rep. Scott Perry drops lawsuit against DOJ over phone data
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) has dropped his lawsuit against the federal government requesting the Department of Justice return cell phone data seized by the FBI over the summer.
Driving the news: Lawyers for Perry, who is a close ally of former President Donald Trump and the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss the case without further explanation.
- Representatives for Perry did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.
Catch up quick: In the lawsuit, Perry had asked a federal judge to order the DOJ to return the phone data and stop searching through it.
- Perry, after announcing the seizure, said he was "outraged" and that his phone contains "info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents and friends."
- "None of this is the government’s business," he added.
Context: Perry was involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
- He was allegedly among the House GOP members who requested a pardon from Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol riot, per testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Perry has denied asking for a pardon.
- The Jan. 6 select committee revealed information indicating Perry was involved in efforts to force the DOJ to investigate Trump's false election fraud claims.
- The panel also revealed testimony alleging Perry attended a White House meeting at which GOP House members discussed a legal theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence could unilaterally reject electors.
Of note: Perry isn't the only person in Trump's orbit to be visited by federal agents in recent months.
- In June, FBI agents seized a phone belonging to John Eastman, a lawyer involved in Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election results.
- The DOJ has been leading a criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Go deeper: Senate panel releases most detailed report yet on Trump's DOJ pressure campaign