Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) has dropped his lawsuit against the federal government requesting the Department of Justice return cell phone data seized by the FBI over the summer.

Driving the news: Lawyers for Perry, who is a close ally of former President Donald Trump and the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss the case without further explanation.

Representatives for Perry did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

Catch up quick: In the lawsuit, Perry had asked a federal judge to order the DOJ to return the phone data and stop searching through it.

Perry, after announcing the seizure, said he was "outraged" and that his phone contains "info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents and friends."

"None of this is the government’s business," he added.

Context: Perry was involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

He was allegedly among the House GOP members who requested a pardon from Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol riot, per testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Perry has denied asking for a pardon.

The Jan. 6 select committee revealed information indicating Perry was involved in efforts to force the DOJ to investigate Trump's false election fraud claims.

The panel also revealed testimony alleging Perry attended a White House meeting at which GOP House members discussed a legal theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence could unilaterally reject electors.

Of note: Perry isn't the only person in Trump's orbit to be visited by federal agents in recent months.

In June, FBI agents seized a phone belonging to John Eastman, a lawyer involved in Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election results.

The DOJ has been leading a criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

