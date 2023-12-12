Scoop: House Freedom Caucus drama erupts over its next leader

An influential member of the House Freedom Caucus won't run for a leadership spot, citing a recommendation by the group's board that Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) serve as its next chairman. Good won an internal election on Monday to become the caucus' next chair.

Driving the news: "I am concerned that our group often relies too much on power (available primarily due to the narrow majority) and too little on influence with and among our colleagues," Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) told his fellow members in a letter sent Sunday.

"I ask that we consider how to best increase our influence while preserving our power to move policy in the right direction. I strongly feel that Bob Good as Chairman will impair that objective."

"I do not have an alternative nomination, but as my final fiduciary duty as a board member, I ask that you prayerfully consider electing someone else as Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus."

Zoom in: Davidson's push against Good comes just ahead of the HFC's scheduled election to tap a new leader of the group, with the Ohio Republican arguing that "we must not miss the opportunities to achieve what can be done."

The intrigue: Previous Freedom Caucus chairs managed to raise their profiles and springboard into high-profile roles, with former chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) going on to serve as White House chief of staff and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) obtaining the House Judiciary Committee gavel.