Rep. Bob Good tapped to serve as next chair of House Freedom Caucus

Members of the House Freedom Caucus have tapped Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) to serve as the next chair of the powerful conservative group.

Why it matters: Good is expected to play a leading role in negotiations on key pieces of legislation, with the HFC slated to continue to have strong influence given the narrow majority.

The group has garnered a reputation for being a thorn in leadership's side.

It played a key role in former Speaker John Boehner's (R-Ohio) decision to step down, and a number of the members voted to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

The group has had a major impact on the legislative agenda, as some GOP moderates argue that leadership bends too much to the will of the Freedom Caucus.

The role as caucus chair has served as a springboard for some into high-profile positions.

Former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) was former President Trump's last chief of staff and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) locked down the gavel for the House Judiciary Committee.

The intrigue: Just ahead of the HFC's election, internal drama over who should lead the group erupted after Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) sent a letter to colleagues announcing he would not run to be on the group's board, citing its recommendation that Good take over the role.

Fractures within the caucus have spilled out into the public eye this Congress, with members at times being at odds over who the GOP presidential nominee should be, and some pushback over certain members working to oust McCarthy.

The big picture: While some divides have been evident the HFC is projected to continue to playing a leading role in influencing policy decisions, particularly with the House GOP's razor-thin majority.