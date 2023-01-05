Why Virginia's Bob Good opposes Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Bob Good outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Bob Good, an ultra conservative congressman from the Lynchburg area, has been one of about two dozen consistent GOP votes against Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House speaker.

What's happening: Good, who has been calling McCarthy a swamp creature, told Politico late last month that the bad blood dates to McCarthy's efforts to keep Good out of office two years ago.

That included donations to then-GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman, whom Good was challenging in part because Riggleman officiated a same-sex wedding.

According to Good, McCarthy never made a move to clear the air until last month when he realized he needed Good's vote.

What they're saying: Good says McCarthy just isn't conservative enough and will never win his vote.

“He doesn't have anything that I want,” he told Politico.

Worth noting: He's the only Republican from Virginia opposing McCarthy.

What's next: The House GOP is expected to keep trying to elect a speaker on Thursday.