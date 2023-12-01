Former President Trump will hold a closed-door fund-raiser in Hallandale Beach, Florida, when the fourth Republican presidential debate takes place next week.
The big picture: Trump has been touting in fund-raising emails a "VIP contest" to win tickets to the "end-of-year reception" near Miami on Wednesday as the GOP presidential front-runner's 2024 rivals, including former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, take to the stage for the debate.
Of note: The RNC has tightened its rules for appearing at the debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, requiring participants to have a minimum of 80,000 unique donors "with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in 20+ states and/or territories."
They must also poll at least 6% in two national polls or 6% in one national poll and 6% in one early state poll from two separate "carve out" states.