Nov 30, 2023 - Politics & Policy

Trump to host Florida fund-raiser as GOP holds presidential debate

Republican presidential candidate former President Trump looks on during a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former President Trump will hold a closed-door fund-raiser in Hallandale Beach, Florida, when the fourth Republican presidential debate takes place next week.

The big picture: Trump has been touting in fund-raising emails a "VIP contest" to win tickets to the "end-of-year reception" near Miami on Wednesday as the GOP presidential front-runner's 2024 rivals, including former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, take to the stage for the debate.

Of note: The RNC has tightened its rules for appearing at the debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, requiring participants to have a minimum of 80,000 unique donors "with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in 20+ states and/or territories."

  • They must also poll at least 6% in two national polls or 6% in one national poll and 6% in one early state poll from two separate "carve out" states.
