Iowa poll: Trump gets a hall pass on skipping GOP debates

Former President Trump hosts a campaign event at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 29 in Sioux City, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

57% of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers say that former President Trump missing the GOP presidential debates does not matter to them, according to a Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll.

Why it matters: Trump is expected to snub the third Republican primary debate next week. He hasn't debated since Oct. 22, 2020.

By the numbers: 42% of those polled say Trump should participate in at least one debate before the caucuses, which are scheduled for Jan. 15.

When it comes to the caucuses, 43% said Trump is their first choice. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley were tied for second at 16%.

The poll also found that 65% of likely Republican caucusgoers think that Trump, who faces 91 criminal counts in four jurisdictions, can win against President Biden regardless of his legal woes.

Less than a third of likely Republican caucusgoers think that Trump's legal challenges will make it "nearly impossible" to win against Biden.

The big picture: Trump's campaign has urged the Republican National Committee to cancel future debates, saying that the RNC should instead "refocus its manpower" on beating President Biden in 2024.

The third GOP debate is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Miami, Fla.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have all qualified, their campaigns told Axios.

