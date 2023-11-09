NewsNation to host fourth Republican primary debate next month

Share on email (opens in new window)

Republican presidential candidates participate in the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on Nov. 8 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

NewsNation is hosting the fourth Republican primary debate next month in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the network announced Thursday.

Driving the news: The debate is scheduled for Dec. 6 and will feature three moderators, including former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

NewNation's Elizabeth Vargas and The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson will also moderate the December debate.

"It will be the margarita of debates – spicy, fun and somewhat intoxicating. Looking forward to it," Kelly, who hosts "The Megyn Kelly Show" on SiriusXM, said in a statement.

Between the lines: NewsNation, which is owned by TV giant Nexstar, is seeking to create a 24-hour cable news network that doesn't have a political bent, Axios' Sara Fischer reports.

The big picture: The Republican National Committee raised its qualification criteria for the fourth debate, which could narrow the field of candidates on stage.

Candidates will need to receive 6% support in at least two national polls, or 6% in one national poll and one statewide poll in four early primary states, Reuters reports.

Candidates will also need 80,000 unique donors, and at least 200 donors from each of 20 or more states and territories.

"With less than a year out from Election Day 2024, the fourth debate stage will showcase our winning Republican agenda against Biden's record of failure," RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

Zoom in: Five GOP candidates qualified for the third Republican primary debate in Miami, Fla., a winnowing of the field from the first two.

Republican primary frontrunner former President Trump has not attended any of the GOP debates, and has urged the RNC to cancel all remaining primary debates.

How to watch: The debate will air on NewsNation.

It will also be live-streamed on NewsNation's website and on the video streaming service Rumble.

