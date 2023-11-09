Federal trial to begin for man charged in Paul Pelosi attack

Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation on March 19. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), in the couple's San Francisco home last year is due in court Thursday for the start of his federal trial.

Why it matters: The violent attack in October 2022 highlighted the threats faced by lawmakers and the role misinformation can play in them.

Paul Pelosi is expected to testify in the trial next week, AP reported.

State of play: David DePape was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He pled not guilty last year to federal charges of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official and assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official.

He faces up to 50 years in prison if found guilty of the federal charges, per CNN.

Catch up quick: DePape allegedly broke into the home and demanded to know the location of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.

Paul Pelosi called 911 and police were dispatched to the residence. When they arrived, DePape attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in front of the officers before they could subdue him, body camera footage showed.

Paul Pelosi had to undergo surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

Of note: DePape allegedly made racist remarks and promoted QAnon conspiracy theories online.

What's next: DePape also pled not guilty to a slew of state charges in the case.

A date for the state trial will be set later this month, per CNN.

Go deeper: Video of Paul Pelosi attack made public