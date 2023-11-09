Federal trial to begin for man charged in Paul Pelosi attack
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), in the couple's San Francisco home last year is due in court Thursday for the start of his federal trial.
Why it matters: The violent attack in October 2022 highlighted the threats faced by lawmakers and the role misinformation can play in them.
- Paul Pelosi is expected to testify in the trial next week, AP reported.
State of play: David DePape was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
- He pled not guilty last year to federal charges of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official and assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official.
- He faces up to 50 years in prison if found guilty of the federal charges, per CNN.
Catch up quick: DePape allegedly broke into the home and demanded to know the location of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.
- Paul Pelosi called 911 and police were dispatched to the residence. When they arrived, DePape attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in front of the officers before they could subdue him, body camera footage showed.
- Paul Pelosi had to undergo surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.
Of note: DePape allegedly made racist remarks and promoted QAnon conspiracy theories online.
What's next: DePape also pled not guilty to a slew of state charges in the case.
- A date for the state trial will be set later this month, per CNN.
