House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said Friday that her husband, Paul Pelosi, has been hospitalized after a violent assault at their San Francisco home.

The big picture: The alleged attack comes amid an uptick in threats against members of Congress and a series of security incidents over the summer.

Driving the news: Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a statement, "Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi."

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery," Hammill said.

He added that Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.

