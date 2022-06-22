Capitol Police data indicates threats to lawmakers have surged since 2017

Data: U.S. Capitol Police; Chart: Axios Visuals

Threats against members of Congress investigated by U.S. Capitol Police increased by 144% between the first year of former President Trump's term and the first year of President Biden's, according to data shared with Axios.

By the numbers: In the first three months of this year alone, Capitol Police have opened cases into more than 1,800 threats.

Driving the news: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the Jan. 6 select committee who has inspired animosity among Trump supporters for his vocal criticism of the ex-president, has in recent days been highlighting the threats he and his family have received.

On Sunday, he shared a letter sent to his wife saying Kinzinger "will be executed" and that she and their newborn son will "be joining Adam in hell."

"I can’t imagine wishing execution on a 5 month old. I wouldn’t even wish that on Bin Ladens kid," Kinzinger followed up in a tweet on Monday.

The big picture: It's not just members of Congress receiving threats. On Tuesday, the Jan. 6 committee highlighted threats to state officials and election workers spurred by former President Trump's public pressure campaign.