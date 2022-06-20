Kinzinger shares letter that threatens to "execute" him and his family

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) said Sunday that he and his family received a death threat over his participation in the recent Jan. 6 select committee hearings.

Driving the news: "This threat that came in, it was mailed to my house. We got it a couple of days ago, and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child," said Kinzinger Sunday on "This Week" on ABC News.

"We've never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area," he added.

Kinzinger tweeted a photo of the death threat letter, saying it was addressed to his wife and sent to his home.

Kinzinger said on "This Week" that he's not worried for his own safety, but he is concerned for his family.

"I don't worry – but now that I have a wife and kids, of course, it's a little different," Kinzinger said.

The big picture: Kinzinger, who is one of two Republicans on the committee, said more violence will happen in the future due to the spread of lies over the 2020 election results.

“There's violence in the future, I’m going to tell you,” he said on "This Week."

“And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently.”

Public officials have received threats in recent months, specifically over former President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election results were fraudulent, the Washington Post reports.