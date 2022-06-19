Rep. Adam Kinzinger warns 2024 election "is going to be a mess"

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he is "very worried" that the 2024 presidential election could be embroiled in the same election denial controversies as the 2020 election was.

Driving the news: Kinzinger warned that one thing to watch for will be disputes over the certification of election results and the use of certain voting machines, pointing to the refusal last week by a Republican-led commission in New Mexico to certify the results of a primary election as an example.

The commission's decision, which cited concerns over Dominion voting machines, underscored the extent to which former President Trump's illegitimate claims of election fraud have manifested in distrust in elections on all levels, including locally, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

Dominion was the subject of baseless conspiracy theories after the 2020 election, when Trump and his allies promoted unfounded claims that the company rigged the election.

What they're saying: "We focus so much on what goes on in D.C., in Congress and the Senate, but when you have these election judges that are going to people that don't believe basically in democracy — authoritarians — 2024 is going to be a mess," Kinzinger said.