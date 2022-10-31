Paul Pelosi attack suspect charged with assault, attempted kidnapping

Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi pose on the red carpet of the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5, 2021. Photo: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

The man who is accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, after breaking into the couple's San Francisco home was charged Monday with assault and attempted kidnapping, per the Department of Justice.

Driving the news: David Wayne DePape, 42, was charged in violation of federal law in connection with the assault on Paul Pelosi early Friday, the DOJ said.

DePape is charged with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, per the DOJ.

He is also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The big picture: DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosis' home on Friday and attacked Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer.

The assailant, looking for the speaker, confronted Paul Pelosi and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" a source briefed on the attack told Axios.

Paul Pelosi's doctors said they expect him to make a "full recovery" after he underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

Between the lines: DePape allegedly made racist remarks and promoted QAnon conspiracy theories online.

What's next: He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Go deeper... Pelosi attack stokes Congress' fears: "Somebody is going to die"

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.