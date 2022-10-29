Pelosi attack stokes Congress' fears: "Somebody is going to die"

Members of Congress are sounding new alarms about their personal security — and broader concerns about what the drumbeat of threats against prominent political figures means for them and for the country.

Why it matters: Friday's attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband hit especially hard because of where it happened: inside the personal residence of the woman second in line to the presidency.

The big picture: Violence and threats of violence against lawmakers — as well as judges, election workers, federal law enforcement and other public officials — are on the rise, and security is struggling to keep pace.

"Somebody is going to die," Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) told Axios

What they're saying: Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) told Axios the attack "is confirming what members know: We are completely vulnerable at a time when the risks are increasing ... We need more ways to protect members and their families."

"I'm a rank-and-file member who served on a Mueller investigation and had death threats," said Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), "I think everybody has to take it seriously."

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) said in a statement to Axios that the attack "certainly heightened my own concerns about personal safety."

Dingell (D-Mich.), whose district office was vandalized last fall, recounted various threats she's faced, including when Tucker Carlson did a segment about her in 2020: "I had men outside my home with assault weapons that night."

Zoom out: Pelosi has a full Capitol Police security detail. But most lawmakers don't.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told Axios in July that a $10,000 home security allotment announced by the House Sergeant at Arms falls far short of the cost of recommended enhancements to her home after a security incident earlier that month.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has been calling for security detail to be based more on the volume of threats a member receives rather than seniority. "I've had threats on my life since the first day I was sworn in," she told Axios in September. "The security situation has been extremely inadequate."

“We have an antiquated security system focused on providing protection to those who receive threats, but the real concern is about those who act without warning,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told Axios. “This political environment makes this not just likely but guaranteed.”

What we're hearing: Some lawmakers have called for concrete action after the attack on Paul Pelosi — including a legislative response.

"These threats and acts of violence are eroding our democratic process by threatening the very individuals who are at the front lines of upholding it," Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) said in a statement to Axios.

Sherrill has introduced a bill that would allow judges shield personal information, in response to a shooting in 2020 that killed a judge's son and injured her husband.

Flashback: Attacks have targeted Republicans as well as Democrats. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot in 2017 while practicing for the congressional baseball game. The shooting was politically motivated.

The big picture: Dingell told Axios it's not just about Congress. "I know school board members that are wearing bulletproof vests to meetings now," she said.

"I hope this gets the nation's attention, that we've got to dial down the temperature," she said of the attack on Pelosi. "We can't live in fear."

Quigley said he often asks school children if they want to run for office, and then he asks why more students don't raise their hands. "In the past, [the answers were], 'I want to do something else,' 'It's boring,' 'It doesn't interest me.' ... Lately, it's: 'Too dangerous.' That's really scary."

“I don't think anyone in public life today is completely safe," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said in an MSNBC interview.

What we're watching: Capitol security is poised to change next year if Republicans take the majority in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.