Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at a G7 reception in Germany in September 2022. Photo: Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul has been released from a San Francisco hospital after he was attacked at his home last week, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Driving the news: Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands after the attack, per the House Speaker's office.

