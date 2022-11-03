Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Paul Pelosi released from hospital, source says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul has been released from a San Francisco hospital after he was attacked at his home last week, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Driving the news: Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands after the attack, per the House Speaker's office.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.