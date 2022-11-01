Pelosi's accused attacker held without bail, pleads not guilty

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, after breaking into the couple's San Francisco home pleaded not guilty to all state charges on Tuesday, per CNN.

Driving the news: In his first court appearance since the early Friday attack, David Wayne DePape, 42, was ordered to be held without bail by a San Francisco judge, AP reports.

DePape faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. In addition, he was charged Monday with assault and attempted kidnapping in violation of federal law, per the Department of Justice.

He was transferred from a San Francisco hospital Monday afternoon to a county jail, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday.

What they're saying: The defendant's lawyer, Adam Lipson, said the no-bail detainer in state court is a moot point because DePape was also placed on a federal hold in the case, per AP.

"We’re going to be doing a comprehensive investigation of what happened. We’re going to be looking into Mr. DePape’s mental state, and I’m not going to talk any further about that until I have more information," Lipson said, adding that he looks forward to providing his client with a "vigorous defense."

Catch up quick: DePape is accused of breaking into the Pelosis' home early Friday and attacking 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

The assailant, who was looking for the Democratic leader, confronted Paul Pelosi and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" a source briefed on the attack told Axios.

Pelosi's doctors said they expect him to make a "full recovery" after he underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

Context: DePape told police he wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage to "talk to her" and viewed her as "the leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party, according to the criminal complaint released Monday.

He also told law enforcement that if he broke Pelosi's kneecaps, "she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions."

DePape had zip ties, tape, rope and at least one hammer with him on the morning of the attack, the criminal complaint said.

What's next: DePape is scheduled to return to court Friday.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.