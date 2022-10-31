Pelosi attack suspect wanted to break House speaker’s kneecaps

Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

David Wayne DePape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps,” according to the criminal complaint released Monday.

Driving the news: DePape also told police of his plans to hold Pelosi hostage to “talk to her” and viewed her as "the leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party, according to the eight-page complaint.

DePape, 42, also told law enforcement that if he broke Pelosi's kneecaps, "she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions."

DePape had zip ties, tape, rope and at least one hammer with him on the morning of the attack.

Police received a 9-1-1 phone call from the Pelosi residence at 2:23 a.m. local time, per the complaint.

Between the lines: DePape told San Francisco Police Officers that he broke into the house through a glass door and told Paul Pelosi that he was looking for the congresswoman.

"Pelosi responded that she was not present. Pelosi asked how they could resolve the situation, and what DEPAPE wanted to do."

"DEPAPE stated he wanted to tie Pelosi up so that DEPAPE could go to sleep as he was tired from having had to carry a backpack to the Pelosi residence," per the complaint.

The big picture: DePape was charged Monday with assault and attempted kidnapping in violation of federal law, per the DOJ.

State charges are expected to be announced on Monday against DePape, CNN notes.

