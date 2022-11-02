Capitol Police: No one monitoring camera feed of Pelosi home during attack

Police are seen outside Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted on Oct. 28, 2022. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Capitol Police were not monitoring the camera feed of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home when her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked, the department said in a statement Wednesday.

Driving the news: The Democratic leader was with her security detail in Washington, D.C., and as such, the cameras at her residence were not actively being watched when an assailant broke in and attacked Paul Pelosi early Friday, leaving him hospitalized.

Details: Staff at the command center noticed the police activity on the screen and used the feeds to monitor the response and assist investigators, per the police statement.

The command center has access to about 1,800 cameras, which allows them to collect evidence from any camera’s location at any time, while personnel monitor select video feeds, per the department.

When the speaker is at her home, the cameras there are monitored around the clock, Capitol Police said.

Zoom out: In light of the attack, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Tuesday called for more resources to boost security around members of Congress, and congressional leadership in particular.

Catch up quick: The alleged attacker, David Wayne DePape was ordered to be held without bail Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all state charges, including attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse.