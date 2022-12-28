Paul Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to state charges
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), pleaded not guilty in a San Francisco court Wednesday to all state charges stemming from the October assault, CNN reports.
Why it matters: David Wayne DePape previously pleaded not guilty to state charges, including attempted murder, assault, false imprisonment, threatening the family member of a public official, elder abuse and first-degree burglary, during an initial court appearance in November.
- He also waived his right to a speedy trial during Wednesday's hearing.
Zoom out: In addition to state charges, DePape faces several federal charges over the attack, including assault and attempted kidnapping.
- The Department of Justice also charged him with assaulting an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
The big picture: DePape allegedly broke into Pelosi's home in late October and attacked Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer in front of police officers who responded to the house for a wellness check.
- Paul Pelosi had to undergo surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.
- The Department of Homeland Security later said that DePape, a Canadian citizen, was in the U.S. illegally after entering the country through the California-Mexico border in March 2008.
- DePape also allegedly made racist remarks and promoted QAnon-related conspiracy theories online.
What's next: DePape is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 23 for another hearing to set a trial date, according to CNN.
- The San Francisco District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday on DePape's case.