Paul Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to state charges

Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, sitting in the Capitol on Dec. 14. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), pleaded not guilty in a San Francisco court Wednesday to all state charges stemming from the October assault, CNN reports.

Why it matters: David Wayne DePape previously pleaded not guilty to state charges, including attempted murder, assault, false imprisonment, threatening the family member of a public official, elder abuse and first-degree burglary, during an initial court appearance in November.

He also waived his right to a speedy trial during Wednesday's hearing.

Zoom out: In addition to state charges, DePape faces several federal charges over the attack, including assault and attempted kidnapping.

The Department of Justice also charged him with assaulting an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The big picture: DePape allegedly broke into Pelosi's home in late October and attacked Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer in front of police officers who responded to the house for a wellness check.

Paul Pelosi had to undergo surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

The Department of Homeland Security later said that DePape, a Canadian citizen, was in the U.S. illegally after entering the country through the California-Mexico border in March 2008.

DePape also allegedly made racist remarks and promoted QAnon-related conspiracy theories online.

What's next: DePape is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 23 for another hearing to set a trial date, according to CNN.