Johnson committed to passing appropriations bills as shutdown looms

Congress continues to work "in good faith" toward its Nov. 17 appropriations deadline to avert a government shutdown, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Sunday morning on "FOX News Sunday."

The big picture: Lawmakers could either pass appropriations bills or a second stopgap measure, which would further extend the funding deadline and keep the government open.

"We worked through the weekend on a stopgap measure," Johnson said. "We recognize that we may not get all the appropriations bills done by this deadline of Nov. 17 but we're going to continue in good faith."

What's next: The House is committed to passing 12 appropriations bills, Johnson said, rather than omnibus bills combining some of the funding items.

"We believe [Washington] needs to be more accountable and transparent for the people," he said.

Context: Johnson was elected as House speaker on Oct. 25, just under a month after the Senate passed a House bill on Sept. 30 that averted a government shutdown.

Jan. 15 would be the next integral date if another stopgap measure is passed.

