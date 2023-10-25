Mike Johnson is the least experienced House speaker in 140 years

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Office of the House Historian, Biographical Directory of the U.S. Congress. Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

House Speaker Mike Johnson — elected on Wednesday after 22 days of chaos — is the least experienced representative to obtain the gavel in 140 years.

Why it matters: The fourth-term Louisianian's status as a relatively unknown figure outside Capitol Hill meant he had few enemies to derail his campaign.

By the numbers: It's a stunning rise to power for Johnson, a low-ranking member of the GOP leadership team who was first elected in 2016.

He has less experience serving in the House than any person elected speaker since John G. Carlisle in 1883, according to an Axios analysis.

Since the Civil War, speakers have spent an average of 18 years in the chamber before ascending to the top of the ladder.

John McCormack — the speaker from 1962 to 1971 — spent 33 years in the House before becoming speaker.

Zoom in: Johnson was the fourth GOP nominee — following House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise — in the battle to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.