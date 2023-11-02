Ukrainian general: Counteroffensive against Russia has reached "stalemate"

Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces has reached a stalemate, a top Ukrainian general said in an interview published this week.

Why it matters: The assessment diverges from past public appraisals of the counteroffensive offered by U.S. and Ukrainian officials. It comes as support is waning for Ukraine's war effort among the American public, and the Biden administration is at odds with some Congressional Republicans on continued aid for Kyiv.

What he's saying: "There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough," Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, told the Economist in an interview published Wednesday.

Just like in WWI, the two sides have "reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate," he added.

Ukraine had underestimated Russia's ability to tolerate massive casualties among troops, he said, adding that Ukraine's forces has progressed more slowly than anticipated.

A technological breakthrough is needed to break the stalemate, according to Zaluzhny.

In an accompanying essay in the Economist, Zaluzhny lays out what he believes the technological and strategic needs are to change the current course of the war, including by gaining air superiority and improving electronic warfare capabilities.

Between the lines: Zaluzhny's comments on the counteroffensive break with previous, more positive assessments offered by Ukrainian and U.S. officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed in September that his country's counteroffensive was "moving forward."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed the sentiment that same month, saying that the counteroffensive had made "good progress" since June.

The White House, Pentagon and State Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for a response to his comments.

The big picture: Zelensky had previously warned about the need to make counteroffensive gains in order to maintain Western support and military aid.