Poll: U.S. public's support for Ukraine begins to wane

Data: Gallup; Chart: Axios Visuals

The share of Americans who say the U.S. is doing "too much" to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia aggression jumped to 41% last month — driven by growing concern among Republicans, according to a new survey by Gallup.

Why it matters: The findings come as newly-established Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) plans to bring a vote this week on aid for Israel — decoupling it from Ukraine aid and border funds.

There has been growing division among Republican lawmakers over how far the U.S. should go in providing additional aid for Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to double down on his support.

Johnson has indicated support for at least some additional aid for Ukraine, even if not the $61 billion asked for by the White House in a sweeping $106 billion package.

By the numbers: A plurality of Americans now say the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine, while one-in-three say the U.S. is helping the "right amount" — down from 43% in June. Just 25% say the U.S. is not doing enough.

62% of Republicans now say the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine — up from 50% in June.

44% of Independents say the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine — a jump of 10 percentage points since June.

Only 14% of Democrats said the U.S. is doing "too much."

Zoom in: 80% of Democrats said they would rather the U.S. help Ukraine reclaim its territory than end the conflict as quickly as possible —the same level it's been since the question was first asked in August 2022.