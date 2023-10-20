Biden asks Congress for $106 billion for Ukraine, Israel, U.S. border
The Biden administration is asking Congress for $106 billion in emergency funding on Friday, which combines aid to Israel and Ukraine with money to bolster U.S. border security.
Why it matters: It is a critical time of global crisis. President Biden is tasked with supporting multiple allies at war, confront China's growing influence and addressing unprecedented regional migration. He'll need Congress — even without a speaker of the House.
- Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young addressed a Friday letter detailing the funding request to House Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.).
By the numbers: The White House is asking for $61 billion in aid for Ukraine for military equipment and intelligence as well as support for Ukrainians arriving in the U.S. through Biden's parole program.
- $14.3 billion is earmarked for Israel, including money for air and missile defense and bolstering the security of embassies in the region.
- Nearly $14 billion in the package is designated for U.S.-Mexico border needs, including hiring additional border patrol, immigration judges and asylum officers.
- Roughly $3 billion is for the U.S. submarine industrial base.
- Funds would help state and local officials with migrant shelter shortages, better stop fentanyl trafficking, assist foreign countries' deportations and spur on investigations into child labor operations.
- $2 billion would be used to counter China's financing efforts in developing countries and another $2 billion to bolster security in the Indo-Pacific.
- In total, $10 billion will be used for humanitarian response in Israel, Ukraine, Gaza and elsewhere.
What they're saying: "Hamas and Putin represent different threats. But they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," Biden said in his Thursday address.
- "We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win, I refuse to let that happen," Biden added.
- "Let me be clear, something Congress has said a lot about doing something on border security, while refusing to take up the $4 billion request we sent," Young told reporters on Friday morning.
- "We will not be lectured by those who refuse to act," she added.