Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) appears to be forging on — for now — with a third attempt to be elected speaker, despite winning fewer votes on Wednesday's ballot than any majority party's nominee in over a century.

Why it matters: Even former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who spent years building goodwill with the GOP conference — and weeks negotiating with his hardline critics — did not face this level of entrenched opposition.

Jordan, a former collegiate wrestler who has staked out a reputation as a fighter, is so far refusing to accept the writing on the wall.

His zombie campaign is betting that stamina will prevail over principle; Jordan's opponents, which include senior Republicans who are openly accusing him of "intimidation tactics," say he's wasting his time.

State of play: 22 House Republicans voted against Jordan on the second ballot, up from the 20 Republicans who voted against him on the first ballot.

Democrats maintained their streak of unanimous support for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who has now received more than 3,600 votes across 17 ballots, according to the Washington Post's Aaron Blake.

Jordan vowed to press on — noting that some of the Republicans who defected on the second ballot had previously voted for him — with plans to hold another vote Thursday afternoon.

Screenshot via CNN

Driving the news: Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a Biden-district Republican who has led the opposition to Jordan, provided texts to Politico showing his wife had been harassed by Jordan supporters seeking to flip his vote.

"I believe he's done. He needs to withdraw from this. He's going to lose more votes tomorrow, I know it. I know who is going to cross over and change," Bacon told CNN.

"It's time for Rep. Jordan to understand this race is over," Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) said in a statement, accusing the GOP speaker nominee of "fiddling while the world is on fire."

Behind the scenes: Multiple GOP lawmakers confirmed to Axios that they plan to flip their support from "yes" to "no" on future ballots — staggering their opposition to show Jordan there is no path forward.

"The bleeding is going to get worse if there's a round three," one House Republican said.

Some GOP holdouts have refused to meet with Jordan even as he has privately made promises on issues ranging from Ukraine funding to the SALT deduction cap — suggesting their opposition is a matter of a principle, not policy.

What to watch: Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told Axios' Andrew Solender he's urging leadership to take GOP conference meetings "off-site" instead of holding another "therapy session" in the Capitol basement.