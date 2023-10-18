Jim Jordan loses supporters on second failed House speaker vote

Share on email (opens in new window)

House GOP speaker nominee Jim Jordan's campaign is going in the wrong direction.

Why it matters: Jordan's once-hopeful fight now has more GOP opposition than former Speaker Kevin McCarthy had on any of his 15 ballots in January.

22 House Republicans voted against Jordan on the second ballot, up from the 20 Republicans who voted against him on the first ballot.

Democrats maintained their streak of unanimous support for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Jordan needs 217 votes to become speaker, and he ended the second round with 199.

Between the lines: Jordan picked up votes from Reps. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) and Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), who voted for other candidates on Tuesday.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), who was absent on Tuesday, also voted for Jordan on Wednesday.

But Jordan lost support from four of his colleagues: Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.), Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) and Pete Stauber (R-Minn.).

What's next: Some House Republicans are expected to push to temporarily empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) so legislation like government funding and aid for Israel can move through the House.

McHenry told reporters on Wednesday he's not interested in a promotion, but did not explicitly say he'd block the effort.

Jordan said he wouldn't drop out. "We plan to keep moving forward," he told reporters on Wednesday.