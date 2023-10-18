1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Jim Jordan loses supporters on second failed House speaker vote
House GOP speaker nominee Jim Jordan's campaign is going in the wrong direction.
Why it matters: Jordan's once-hopeful fight now has more GOP opposition than former Speaker Kevin McCarthy had on any of his 15 ballots in January.
- 22 House Republicans voted against Jordan on the second ballot, up from the 20 Republicans who voted against him on the first ballot.
- Democrats maintained their streak of unanimous support for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).
- Jordan needs 217 votes to become speaker, and he ended the second round with 199.
Between the lines: Jordan picked up votes from Reps. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) and Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), who voted for other candidates on Tuesday.
- Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), who was absent on Tuesday, also voted for Jordan on Wednesday.
- But Jordan lost support from four of his colleagues: Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.), Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) and Pete Stauber (R-Minn.).
What's next: Some House Republicans are expected to push to temporarily empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) so legislation like government funding and aid for Israel can move through the House.
- McHenry told reporters on Wednesday he's not interested in a promotion, but did not explicitly say he'd block the effort.
Jordan said he wouldn't drop out. "We plan to keep moving forward," he told reporters on Wednesday.
- "We picked up some today, a couple dropped off. But they voted for me before, I think they'll come back again. We'll keep talking to members, keep working on it."