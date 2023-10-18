GOP lawmaker may force vote on empowering interim House speaker

A Republican-led effort is in the works to try to temporarily empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) to oversee the passage of legislation as soon as Wednesday, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Republican infighting has left the House without a speaker for two weeks, with a growing Mideast crisis and a U.S. government shutdown just a month away.

McHenry has interpreted his role as solely to elect a new speaker and House business has ground to a halt.

Driving the news: Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio), the chair of the moderate Republican Governance Group, plans to introduce the measure, a House Republican and another source familiar with the effort confirmed to Axios.

Joyce plans to try to introduce a privileged motion, which would force the House to vote on the resolution within two legislative days, if Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) fails to win the speaker vote on the second ballot.

But the plan is dependent on McHenry recognizing Joyce on the House floor – which is not a guaranteed outcome.

What he's saying: "After two weeks without a Speaker of the House and no clear candidate with 217 votes in the Republican conference, it is time to look at other viable options," Joyce said in a statement.

"By empowering Patrick McHenry as Speaker Pro Tempore we can take care of our ally Israel until a new Speaker is elected."

State of play: Republicans appear no closer to a speaker after two nominees than the day former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted in a historic vote called by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

20 House Republicans voted for someone other than Jordan on his first floor vote as the GOP's speaker nominee.

There's currently no clear challenger to Jordan, who was nominated on Friday after initial nominee Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) abandoned his bid.

What we're hearing: Some Republicans have been resistant to the idea, but the GOP lawmaker familiar with the effort said they expect their party to back the push because, if Jordan fails, they will be "out of options."