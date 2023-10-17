GOP tensions reignite after Jim Jordan loses first House speaker vote

House Republicans found themselves in an increasingly familiar position on Tuesday as yet another GOP pick for House speaker, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), failed to win the support necessary to secure the gavel.

Why it matters: Jordan's loss on the House floor puts Republicans two weeks into a speaker vacancy that has paralyzed the House without a clear path forward.

"I'd rather we weren't in this position," said Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wisc.), the chair of the House Administration Committee.

Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole (R-Okla.) conceded: "We've certainly got a ways to go."

Driving the news: Jordan fell far short of the votes he needs to become speaker on Tuesday afternoon, winning just 200 votes to 212 for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

State of play: Some of Jordan's detractors signaled flexibility and previewed plans to talk with him before the next vote – but others suggested they are firmly against him.

"The millisecond anybody tries to intimidate me is the moment I no longer have flexibility," said Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), who voted for Scalise. "I have no intention of moving."

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-N.Y.), a Biden-district Republican who voted for Zeldin, said in a statement, "I want a Speaker who understands Long Island's unique needs ... I look forward to discussions with candidates."

"I'm talking with Jim Jordan right now, we're going to work it out," said Rep. John James (R-Mich.), another Biden-district Republican who voted for Cole.

What they're saying: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), a Jordan supporter, said the 20 Republicans who voted against him are "just as complicit in bringing us to a standstill" as the eight Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy.

McCarthy's removal, Malliotakis said, has "created a lot of rifts in the [Republican] conference, a lot of bad feelings. We do need to repair those things."

"I'm frustrated. We should never have been in this place," said Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.), who said his ire is focused on the McCarthy rebels: "I hope they're happy with themselves ... these individuals are going to put us in the minority."

What we're watching: Jordan is working the phones and meeting with colleagues trying to shore up the support he needs, but some lawmakers who voted for him on the first ballot refused to commit to sticking with him on the second.

"Let's see what happens," Rep. Maria Salazar (R-Fla.) told Axios of her plans on the second ballot. "No one really knows."

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), a Jordan ally, said he thinks they can "try to alleviate" the expected losses but conceded "it is concerning."

One House Republican who spoke on the condition of anonymity also predicted Jordan will pick up "not more than 5-7" of his detractors on the second vote – which would still put him short of the gavel.

The intrigue: A proposal by centrists in both parties to temporarily empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry to oversee legislative business is emerging again in the wake of Jordan's loss.

"We should at least, in the mean time, look for a way to move our agenda forward," said Diaz-Balart. "I think that's probably a very prudent, smart move."

A Republican member of the Problem Solvers Caucus told Axios the idea is picking up steam within the bipartisan group, but "it has its problems … We will need Dems for everything. Rules. Legislation."

"We are working with leadership to get something done with McHenry or a moderate Republican willing to work with us," said a House Democrat.

What's next: Jordan is determined to fight on, his spokesperson Russell Dye told Axios in a statement.